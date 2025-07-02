Refresh Your Ethnic Style these Kurta Sets from Myntra’s Payday Party Sale

Step into class with these beautiful kurta sets now available during the Myntra Payday Party Sale from 1st to 6th June. Pastel cotton, beautiful embroidery, pleats, and traditional prints, with pants and dupattas in the sets to add to the ethnic look. Dress up for daily work, family events, or a festive brunch in these attire that is modern and relaxed attire. Step into tradition with a twist—your wardrobe must have these multi-purpose must-haves.

Image Source- Myntra.com



This KALINI kurta suit is a combination of the sophistication of the Anarkali cut and floral prints. It is made in soft cotton and in light-as-air fit, and a cool flared bottom with matching trousers and matching dupatta. It is most suitable to wear it semi-formal or casual.

Key Features:

Soft, pure cotton fabric

Elegant floral print

Flared Anarkali design

Includes matching dupatta and trousers

Comfortable to wear throughout the day

Needs to be ironed frequently to stay crisp.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Travel back into the past with InWeave's pleated kurta range. The sleek kurta with elegant pleats comes accompanied by loose palazzos and a printed dupatta. This ensemble moves seamlessly from the office to night outs.

Key Features:

Elegant pleated design

Lightweight fabric for sunny weather comfort

Easy-to-wear palazzos

Comes with a matching dupatta

Soft, flexible look

It may look too less for parties and celebrations.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Drawn from the flair of traditional bandhani, this GoSriKi kurta set is a combination of culture and comfort. The straight cut makes it suitable for everyday wear, while the coordinating trousers and printed dupatta finish your look in one step.

Key Features:

Timeless bandhani print

Round neck and straight cut

Comes with trousers and a dupatta

Soft blend viscose rayon fabric

Ideal for daily styling

Colour could lose brilliance subtly with tough detergents.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Create a low-key fashion statement with this Gerua by Libas kurta collection. Embellished with sequin embroidery at the floral yoke, this elegant ensemble brings understated festival beauty, paired with coordinating trousers and dupatta for glamour.

Key Features:

Sequin decoration at the floral

Comfortable straight cut

Ideal for low-key outings and festival events

Comes with trousers and a dupatta

Soft, breathable silk blend fabric

Sequins may require gentle hand washing or dry cleaning.

Myntra’s Payday Party Sale (June 1st to 6th) is the perfect opportunity to bring home ethnic wear that balances tradition and trend. From the graceful flair of KALINI, the minimalist beauty of InWeave, the rich cultural vibe of GoSriKi, to the festive elegance of Gerua by Libas, each set is a wardrobe-worthy pick. With air-permeable fabrics, matching sets, and convertibles, these kurtas sets are relaxed with undeniable sophistication. For a party or just for everyday occasion,s to be your best—now's time to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe. Scroll, shop, and style effortlessly.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.