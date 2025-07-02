Refresh Your Ethnic Style these Kurta Sets from Myntra’s Payday Party Sale
Celebrate the charm of Indian wear with ready-to-wear kurta sets from Myntra’s Payday Party Sale. Perfect for work or festivals, these outfits come in breathable fabrics with elegant prints and details.
Step into class with these beautiful kurta sets now available during the Myntra Payday Party Sale from 1st to 6th June. Pastel cotton, beautiful embroidery, pleats, and traditional prints, with pants and dupattas in the sets to add to the ethnic look. Dress up for daily work, family events, or a festive brunch in these attire that is modern and relaxed attire. Step into tradition with a twist—your wardrobe must have these multi-purpose must-haves.
1. KALINI Floral Print Anarkali Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
This KALINI kurta suit is a combination of the sophistication of the Anarkali cut and floral prints. It is made in soft cotton and in light-as-air fit, and a cool flared bottom with matching trousers and matching dupatta. It is most suitable to wear it semi-formal or casual.
Key Features:
- Soft, pure cotton fabric
- Elegant floral print
- Flared Anarkali design
- Includes matching dupatta and trousers
- Comfortable to wear throughout the day
- Needs to be ironed frequently to stay crisp.
2. In Weave Pleated Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Travel back into the past with InWeave's pleated kurta range. The sleek kurta with elegant pleats comes accompanied by loose palazzos and a printed dupatta. This ensemble moves seamlessly from the office to night outs.
Key Features:
- Elegant pleated design
- Lightweight fabric for sunny weather comfort
- Easy-to-wear palazzos
- Comes with a matching dupatta
- Soft, flexible look
- It may look too less for parties and celebrations.
3. GoSriKi Bandhani Printed Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Drawn from the flair of traditional bandhani, this GoSriKi kurta set is a combination of culture and comfort. The straight cut makes it suitable for everyday wear, while the coordinating trousers and printed dupatta finish your look in one step.
Key Features:
- Timeless bandhani print
- Round neck and straight cut
- Comes with trousers and a dupatta
- Soft blend viscose rayon fabric
- Ideal for daily styling
- Colour could lose brilliance subtly with tough detergents.
4. Gerua by Libas Sequinned Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source- Myntra.com
Create a low-key fashion statement with this Gerua by Libas kurta collection. Embellished with sequin embroidery at the floral yoke, this elegant ensemble brings understated festival beauty, paired with coordinating trousers and dupatta for glamour.
Key Features:
- Sequin decoration at the floral
- Comfortable straight cut
- Ideal for low-key outings and festival events
- Comes with trousers and a dupatta
- Soft, breathable silk blend fabric
- Sequins may require gentle hand washing or dry cleaning.
Myntra’s Payday Party Sale (June 1st to 6th) is the perfect opportunity to bring home ethnic wear that balances tradition and trend. From the graceful flair of KALINI, the minimalist beauty of InWeave, the rich cultural vibe of GoSriKi, to the festive elegance of Gerua by Libas, each set is a wardrobe-worthy pick. With air-permeable fabrics, matching sets, and convertibles, these kurtas sets are relaxed with undeniable sophistication. For a party or just for everyday occasion,s to be your best—now's time to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe. Scroll, shop, and style effortlessly.
