Refresh Your Summer Style: Top 4 Trendy Tops from Myntra’s PayDay Sale (July 1 to 6)

In need of new trends in your wardrobe to refresh your way to the tops that can combine the comfort and the charm? The PayDay Sale that Myntra will run between July 1 and 6 is the ideal time to go shopping and save at the same time. There is a chance to purchase the necessary items of fashion that should not be overlooked: there are discounts of up to 70 percent off and fixed 1000 Indian rupees deals with closer offerings. These best-sellers of female top garments have everything you need wholesomeness and comfort, as well as style and taste. These are four the most notable pieces which are in trend this season and suitable to wear to weekend brunch or go on the errands on the weekdays.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The Clobug Cowl Neck Top is graceful in style, easy and exquisite. The soft drape neckline, which drapes perfectly and fits well on the body, makes this top an element of chic finish on any casual outfit. It is light, airy and good to wear on a hot summer day or casual evening.

Key Features

Elegant draped cowl neckline for a refined look

Slim fit accentuates the natural silhouette

Comfortable, breathable fabric ideal for warm weather

The draped fabric may need gentle washing to keep its original flow.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The DressBerry Puff Sleeve Twisted Empire Top is coy, ravishing, and very flattering. It has puffed sleeves and the twisted empire waist, which makes it have some shape and form but does not make it lose comfort. It can perfectly work on informal occasions and more formal ones.

Key Features

Puff sleeves add volume and style

Empire waist enhances your curves

Twisted front design makes it unique

The sleeves may feel bulky on smaller frames or narrow shoulders.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The FERANOID Floral Print Cotton Peplum Top is cool and upbeat. It has peplum shape so it gives a playful edge and its print color is floral so that gives some liveliness to your outfit. It is also a soft cotton find that one can wear every day and also during the summer.

Key Features

Peplum cut will flatter your waist line

Lightweight, breathable cotton fabric

loral decor brings in the element of playfulness

Floral prints may not suit everyone for formal settings.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

With its romance and fresh contemporary styled design, the MANGO Schiffli Embroidered Lace-Up Cotton Top can match both romance and contemporary looks. The embroidery and lace-up front are quite delicate and make it a very cute and of-the-minute look. It is produced using pure cotton and is a fashionable item demanded by people who like to see the sense of detail and stylishness in their garments.

Key Features

Schiffli embroidery adds texture and design

Lace-up detail at the front allows for adjustable styling

Pure cotton keeps it breathable and lightweight

The lace-up front may loosen during movement and need adjustment.

Don’t miss out on Myntra’s PayDay Sale from July 1 to 6—a perfect time to refresh your style and save big. These four tops offer variety and personality for every mood and occasion. The Clobug Cowl Neck Top brings elegance, the Puff Sleeve Twisted Empire Top adds romantic flair, the Floral Cotton Peplum Top offers cheerful charm, and the Schiffli Embroidered Lace-Up Top gives a soft feminine touch. Each piece is stylish and ready for the season, providing unique details and comfort. Choose the one (or all!) that fits your vibe and enjoy standout summer style—only on Myntra.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.