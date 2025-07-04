Refresh Your Summer Style: Top 4 Trendy Tops from Myntra’s PayDay Sale (July 1 to 6)
Discover feminine cowl necks, dreamy puff sleeves, floral peplums and sophisticated lace up details in these summer-ready tops, at a special PayDay price just in time between Myntra.
In need of new trends in your wardrobe to refresh your way to the tops that can combine the comfort and the charm? The PayDay Sale that Myntra will run between July 1 and 6 is the ideal time to go shopping and save at the same time. There is a chance to purchase the necessary items of fashion that should not be overlooked: there are discounts of up to 70 percent off and fixed 1000 Indian rupees deals with closer offerings. These best-sellers of female top garments have everything you need wholesomeness and comfort, as well as style and taste. These are four the most notable pieces which are in trend this season and suitable to wear to weekend brunch or go on the errands on the weekdays.
Clobug Cowl Neck Top
The Clobug Cowl Neck Top is graceful in style, easy and exquisite. The soft drape neckline, which drapes perfectly and fits well on the body, makes this top an element of chic finish on any casual outfit. It is light, airy and good to wear on a hot summer day or casual evening.
Key Features
- Elegant draped cowl neckline for a refined look
- Slim fit accentuates the natural silhouette
- Comfortable, breathable fabric ideal for warm weather
- The draped fabric may need gentle washing to keep its original flow.
DressBerry Puff Sleeve Twisted Empire Top
The DressBerry Puff Sleeve Twisted Empire Top is coy, ravishing, and very flattering. It has puffed sleeves and the twisted empire waist, which makes it have some shape and form but does not make it lose comfort. It can perfectly work on informal occasions and more formal ones.
Key Features
- Puff sleeves add volume and style
- Empire waist enhances your curves
- Twisted front design makes it unique
- The sleeves may feel bulky on smaller frames or narrow shoulders.
FERANOID Floral Print Cotton Peplum Top
The FERANOID Floral Print Cotton Peplum Top is cool and upbeat. It has peplum shape so it gives a playful edge and its print color is floral so that gives some liveliness to your outfit. It is also a soft cotton find that one can wear every day and also during the summer.
Key Features
- Peplum cut will flatter your waist line
- Lightweight, breathable cotton fabric
- loral decor brings in the element of playfulness
- Floral prints may not suit everyone for formal settings.
MANGO Schiffli Embroidered Lace-Up Cotton Top
With its romance and fresh contemporary styled design, the MANGO Schiffli Embroidered Lace-Up Cotton Top can match both romance and contemporary looks. The embroidery and lace-up front are quite delicate and make it a very cute and of-the-minute look. It is produced using pure cotton and is a fashionable item demanded by people who like to see the sense of detail and stylishness in their garments.
Key Features
- Schiffli embroidery adds texture and design
- Lace-up detail at the front allows for adjustable styling
- Pure cotton keeps it breathable and lightweight
- The lace-up front may loosen during movement and need adjustment.
Don’t miss out on Myntra’s PayDay Sale from July 1 to 6—a perfect time to refresh your style and save big. These four tops offer variety and personality for every mood and occasion. The Clobug Cowl Neck Top brings elegance, the Puff Sleeve Twisted Empire Top adds romantic flair, the Floral Cotton Peplum Top offers cheerful charm, and the Schiffli Embroidered Lace-Up Top gives a soft feminine touch. Each piece is stylish and ready for the season, providing unique details and comfort. Choose the one (or all!) that fits your vibe and enjoy standout summer style—only on Myntra.
