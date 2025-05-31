Elevate your everyday ethnic wardrobe with these beautifully designed kurtas from brands like Anayna, Anouk, Libas, and HERE&NOW—each offering a unique blend of comfort, elegance, and modern appeal under budget with Myntra End of Reason Sale. Whether you're dressing for casual outings, festive gatherings, or office wear, these kurtas cater to every style need with breathable fabrics, trendy prints, and flattering silhouettes. From floral to geometric and block prints, each piece is thoughtfully crafted to ensure ease of movement, comfort in warm weather, and effortless styling. Pair them with leggings, palazzos, or jeans and elevate your everyday styling with ease.

A floral printed kurta that gives you ultimate comfort with chic style. Made from pure cotton, it is breathable, lightweight, and gentle on the skin—perfect for everyday wear. The charming floral print adds elegance to your wardrobe, while the straight-cut silhouette with side slits ensures freedom of movement and a flattering look.

Key Features

Sweetheart neckline for breathable comfort—ideal for casual wear

Mandarin collar and calf-length design offer a modest, stylish appeal

Sleeveless cut gives a modern and contemporary feel

Light-colored fabric may have medium transparency

Enhance your everyday kurta collection with Anouk’s straight-cut design made from breathable rayon—ideal for warmer days. This kurta features a trendy geometric print and a boat neckline, blending traditional elegance with modern minimalism. Whether worn with leggings or palazzos, it's a versatile addition to your wardrobe, promising comfort and visual appeal.

Key Features

Boat neckline offers elegance and everyday comfort

Geometric print adds chic, eye-catching detail

Knee-length kurta suits both formal and casual occasions

Made from rayon, which may wrinkle easily

The Libas Yellow & White Block Print Kurta brings vibrancy and tradition to your wardrobe. Made from pure cotton, it features a refreshing yellow and white block print and a straight fit that ensures both comfort and freedom of movement. Calf-length and side slits enhance its modern, stylish appeal.

Key Features

Pure cotton for comfort and breathability

Keyhole neckline adds a unique, chic touch

Straight silhouette creates a flattering, relaxed fit

Block print may fade with frequent washing

This HERE&NOW kurti blends modern trends with classic appeal. Designed with a V-neck and floral print, it's a sleeveless top that can be styled as a kurti or a casual top. Pair with jeans for a fusion look or with palazzos for a more ethnic vibe. Its versatile design is perfect for day-to-day style.

Key Features

Calf-length makes it suitable with leggings, palazzos, or jeans

Great for casual outings, work, or festive looks

Straight-fit silhouette flatters all body types

Made from cotton—may shrink; follow wash instructions

Whether you prefer the fresh florals of Anayna and HERE&NOW or the traditional prints of Libas and Anouk, these kurtas under buget with Myntra End of Reason Sale. From trendy necklines to lightweight fabrics and stylish silhouettes, each kurta is designed to enhance your everyday look with ease. These pieces not only cater to seasonal needs but also adapt effortlessly to different occasions.style it for your desired look with ease. Enhance your traditional kurti wardrobe with modern stylish look

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.