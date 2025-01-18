Right to Fashion: A Guide to Tailored Jackets for Every Occasion

An essential piece for any wardrobe, a well-tailored jacket provides classic style and adaptability for a range of settings. The correct tailored jacket can improve your appearance and confidence whether you're dressing for a business meeting, a formal function, or a laid-back get-together. The Right to Fashion sale is currently taking place, so now is the ideal moment to purchase this necessary item. This sale, which runs from January 13 to January 19, provides fantastic discounts on a large assortment of tailored jackets.

1. Style Island Self Design Embroidered Millie Tweed Open Front Jacket

The Style Island Self Design Millie Tweed Open Front Jacket offers a chic blend of style and comfort. This blue and white jacket features delicate embroidered detailing, perfect for a fashionable yet casual look.

Key Features:

Design: Self-designed embroidered pattern for added elegance

Material: Made with durable polyester for longevity

Sleeves: Long sleeves for a full-coverage, cozy fit

Fit: Regular fit for casual outings

Lining: Comfortable polyester lining for added comfort

Closure: Open front design, offering a relaxed and effortless look

Functionality: Includes two pockets for practicality

Wash Care: Hand wash only, which may require extra effort compared to machine washable items.

2. MANGO Women Rivet Embellished Tailored Jacket

The MANGO Women Rivet Embellished Tailored Jacket offers a sharp and sophisticated look, making it a standout piece for any casual wardrobe. This black solid jacket features a spread collar, long sleeves, and a zip closure.

Key Features:

Design: Rivet embellishments for a stylish, edgy detail

Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane blend, ensuring durability and slight stretch for comfort

Fit: Regular tailored fit for a structured look

Collar: Classic spread collar for a clean finish

Closure: Zip closure for easy wearing

Sleeves: Long sleeves for full coverage

Functionality: Includes two practical pockets

Occasion: Ideal for casual wear, can be styled for formal events too

Breathability: Limited breathability due to the material blend, which may be less comfortable in warmer climates

3. Styli Women Checked Regular Fit Tweed Jacket

The Styli Women Beige Checked Regular Fit Tweed Jacket offers a timeless and versatile style, perfect for any casual wardrobe. Crafted from high-quality woven tweed fabric, this jacket features a collarless design, long sleeves, and a classic checked pattern.

Key Features:

Material: Made from durable, woven tweed fabric, providing both warmth and texture

Design: Collarless style offers a minimalist, chic look

Print/Pattern: Classic checked pattern adds a touch of sophistication

Closure: Button closure for an effortless and secure fit

Fit: Regular fit, ensuring a comfortable yet structured appearance

Collar: The collarless design may not provide the same warmth as a collared jacket in colder weather

4. Vero Moda Women Spread Collar Solid Casual Tailored Jacket

The Vero Moda Women Spread Collar Solid Casual Tailored Jacket combines elegance with everyday wearability in a khaki polyester fabric. With a spread collar, snap button closure, and two functional pockets, this jacket provides a sleek and stylish look.

Key Features:

Material: Crafted from high-quality polyester for durability and comfort

Design: Tailored fit with a stylish spread collar for a smart, polished look

Closure: Snap button closure for an easy and secure fit

Fit: Regular, cropped fit offers a flattering silhouette

Sleeves: Long sleeves for full coverage

Length: Cropped length may not provide full coverage in colder weather

The Right to Fashion sale is the ideal time to purchase a well-made fitted jacket that blends fashion, comfort, and adaptability. Each piece gives a distinctive style for both formal and casual settings, whether you choose the classic Vero Moda wide collar design, the edgy MANGO Rivet Embellished Tailored Jacket, or the stylish embroidered Style Island Millie Tweed Jacket. Don't pass up the incredible deals that are on sale through January 19 and update your wardrobe with a fitted jacket that will boost your confidence and sense of style.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.