Right to Fashion Sale: Pullovers That Turn Cold Days into Style Moments

Winter fashion feels extra special during the Right to Fashion Sale, when cozy layers meet irresistible deals. Pullovers are no longer just about warmth they’re about texture, color, and personality. From cable knits to fuzzy finishes, today’s sweaters add charm to everyday outfits. In this winter edit, we explore four stylish women’s pullovers that blend comfort, trend, and versatility. If you love effortless winter dressing, these picks deserve a spot in your wardrobe this sale season.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This Roadster magenta cable knit pullover is made for women who love classic winter textures with a pop of color. The cable knit design gives it a timeless feel, while the vibrant magenta shade adds freshness to dull winter days. It’s a great choice for casual outings, college wear, or relaxed weekends when comfort and style matter equally.

Key Features:

Classic cable knit pattern.

Eye-catching magenta color.

Soft acrylic fabric for warmth.

Comfortable regular fit.

Acrylic fabric may feel slightly warm for mild winter weather.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The SASSAFRAS striped mock collar pullover is ideal for women who enjoy smart, trendy winter wear. The stripes add visual interest, while the mock collar gives it a polished, modern look. This pullover transitions easily from casual daytime wear to evening outings, making it a versatile addition to any winter wardrobe.

Key Features:

Stylish striped pattern.

Mock collar for a chic touch.

Soft fabric for comfortable wear.

Suitable for casual and semi-casual looks.

Mock collar may feel slightly snug for those who prefer open necklines.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This Roadster floral embroidered pullover brings a soft, feminine charm to winter wear. The delicate embroidery adds character without being overpowering, making it perfect for women who like subtle details. It’s an easy pick for casual outings, brunch plans, or relaxed office settings during cooler days.

Key Features:

Floral embroidery for elegant detailing.

Comfortable fabric for daily wear.

Relaxed fit for ease of movement.

Easy to pair with denim or skirts.

Embroidery requires gentle care while washing.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

DressBerry’s self-design fuzzy pullover is all about soft textures and cozy vibes. With its fuzzy finish and stylish silhouette, this pullover feels luxurious yet playful. It’s perfect for women who love statement winter pieces that feel as good as they look ideal for casual days or evening outings.

Key Features:

Fuzzy texture for extra warmth.

Self-design pattern for added style.

Comfortable fit for winter layering.

Trendy look for casual wear.

Fuzzy texture may attract lint with frequent use.

The Right to Fashion Sale is the perfect time to invest in winter pullovers that combine warmth, comfort, and standout style. Whether it’s the classic charm of Roadster’s cable knit, the modern stripes of SASSAFRAS, the delicate embroidery from Roadster, or the cozy luxury of DressBerry’s fuzzy pullover, each piece brings something unique to your winter wardrobe. These sweaters prove that cold-weather fashion can be playful, stylish, and effortless. With the right pullover, winter dressing feels less about layering up and more about showing off your personal style comfortably and confidently.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.