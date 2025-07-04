Sarees to Elevate Your Ethnic Wardrobe with Myntra Pay Day Sale
Shop stylish ethnic sarees with prints, zari work, and soft fabrics—perfect for any event. All include blouse pieces. Grab the best deals during Myntra’s Pay Day Sale, July 1–6.
Update your ethnic wear with stylish sarees that offer elegance, comfort, and modern charm. From festive silk designs to soft everyday prints, these picks bring both tradition and trend together. Whether you’re dressing for celebrations or daily outings, these sarees are easy to wear and come with blouse pieces for a perfect fit. Plus, Myntra’s Pay Day Sale from July 1–6 offers up to 70% off, flash deals, and coupons—making now the best time to shop.
KALINI Ethnic Motifs Printed Saree
This lightweight art silk saree features elegant blue ethnic prints on a soft off-white base. Easy to drape and comfortable to wear, it’s ideal for everyday style or semi-formal occasions. Its simple yet stylish design makes it a versatile choice for work, casual outings, or small gatherings—blending tradition with modern ease.
Key Features
- Lightweight art silk fabric
- Ethnic motif printed design
- Soft texture for daily comfort
- Solid contrast border for definition
- Includes blouse piece for styling
- Fabric may wrinkle quickly with movement
KALINI Kalini Women Dola Silk Bandhani Print Zari border Saree
This rich Dola silk saree showcases a classic bandhani print paired with a shiny zari border. The smooth texture and traditional design make it perfect for weddings, festivals, and special occasions. Its elegant drape and vibrant look add a timeless charm, helping you stand out with ease and cultural grace.
Key Features
- Dola silk fabric with soft shine
- Classic red and white bandhani pattern
- Elegant gold zari border
- Suitable for festive occasions
- Includes blouse piece
- May feel warm in summer or humid climates
TEEJH Floral Zari Linen Blend Saree
Lightweight and breathable, this saree blends linen with zari for a soft yet elegant finish. Its subtle floral patterns and natural texture give it a refined, earthy charm. Ideal for daytime events, brunches, or festive mornings, this saree offers comfort and grace while keeping your look fresh, classy, and beautifully understated.
Key Features
- Linen blend for breathable comfort
- Subtle floral zari weave
- Natural drape and flow
- Easy to carry and manage
- Includes blouse piece
- Linen may need ironing to stay neat
Anouk Colourblocked Printed Tissue Saree
Modern and elegant, this saree features soft pastel colorblocking with bold printed details. Made from lightweight tissue fabric, it drapes beautifully and feels comfortable. A stylish choice for evening events or festive gatherings, it offers a fresh twist on classic tradition while staying light and breathable—perfect for warm evenings and graceful, statement-making looks.
Key Features
- Lightweight tissue fabric
- Colorblocked with printed detailing
- Subtle sheen adds elegance
- Perfect for parties and gatherings
- Includes blouse piece
- Fabric is delicate and can snag easily
Myntra’s Pay Day Sale is live from July 1 to 6. Enjoy up to 70% off on these sarees along with extra coupons, flash sales, and bank offers. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with quality ethnic pieces. These sarees are stylish, comfortable, and easy to wear. Each one has its own special look, from festive prints to modern styles. With included blouse pieces and breathable fabrics, they’re perfect for daily wear or special events. Pick your favorite and add elegance to your wardrobe today.
