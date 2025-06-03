Shop Baby Clothing Sets at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Dress your little ones in adorable and comfy baby clothing sets from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, happening from 31st May to 12th June. These coordinated outfits include everything from bodysuits and rompers to t-shirts and shorts in soft, breathable fabrics. Available in playful prints and pastel shades, Myntra’s collection ensures both style and comfort for your baby. Grab the cutest combos at amazing discounts while making sure your baby stays cozy and photo-ready.

This 8-piece baby apparel set from BUMZEE is crafted from pure cotton, offering breathable comfort for infants. Designed for newborns, it includes bodysuits, mittens, bibs, and caps in coordinated prints. It’s ideal for gifting or building a baby’s first wardrobe with essential, skin-friendly garments.

Key features:

Includes 8 essential baby clothing pieces in one box

Soft pure cotton ensures comfort for delicate skin

Suitable for infants aged 0–6 months

Available in coordinated, colorful baby prints

Slight shrinkage possible after repeated washes

From Juniors by Babyshop, this 3-piece cotton baby set is thoughtfully curated for newborns. It features soft bodysuits and mittens that are gentle on baby skin, perfect for gifting or daily wear. Compact yet practical, it’s suited for parents who want simple and cozy essentials.

Key features:

Set includes 3 key baby wear essentials

Made from high-quality soft cotton fabric

Designed for everyday wear and easy changes

Adorable prints with snap-button closures

Smaller set, so fewer outfit variations

Fancy Walas presents a 5-piece baby apparel set with charming prints and pastel tones. Tailored from pure cotton, it's ideal for gifting newborns and includes coordinated basics like t-shirts, pants, and accessories. Functional yet stylish, this set blends comfort with visual appeal.

Key features:

5-piece combo with coordinated babywear essentials

Soft-touch fabric prevents irritation on baby’s skin

Unisex colors suitable for boys or girls

Thoughtful mix of tops, mittens, caps, and bibs

Limited size range, mostly for 0–3 months

This MooNKids 5-piece set features delightful all-over prints in pastel shades, designed to suit newborn comfort and practicality. A great pick for gifting or stocking up on daily baby outfits, it offers breathable cotton fabric, easy changes, and soothing color palettes for both boys and girls.

Key features:

Includes 5 matching clothing items in baby-safe fabric

Gentle elastic waistbands and soft seams for comfort

Lightweight and breathable for all-day use

Designs feature gender-neutral playful prints

May require hand washing to maintain print quality

Baby clothing sets during the End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) offer the perfect blend of quality and cuteness. These sets are ideal for daily wear, outings, or gifting, featuring stretchable, baby-safe materials and convenient fits. With coordinated pieces, dressing up your baby becomes fun and fuss-free.

