Shop Bathrobes at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Wrap yourself in comfort and luxury by shopping bathrobes during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Ideal for post-shower relaxation, spa days, or lounging at home, bathrobes are a must-have self-care essential. Myntra offers a wide range—from plush, absorbent cotton to lightweight waffle textures. Choose soothing colors and cozy fits that enhance your daily routine. Elevate your home comfort game with premium bathrobes at unmatched prices.

MYTRIDENT offers a sleek, comfortable bath robe crafted from 100% pure cotton with a 240 GSM weight. Ideal for post-shower lounging or spa use, this robe combines lightweight breathability with a smooth, skin-friendly texture. The classic grey shade enhances its minimal yet luxurious appeal.

Made from 100% pure cotton for soft skin comfort

240 GSM offers a light and absorbent feel

Designed with a wrap-around belt and two front pockets

Grey color suits modern, neutral-toned bathroom styles

Thinner GSM may feel less plush during colder weather

SPACES brings you a unisex bathrobe in plush 300 GSM cotton that offers cozy coverage and efficient moisture absorption. Its clean silhouette and secure fabric belt make it a dependable choice for everyday comfort, whether for him or her.

High 300 GSM for a thicker, more absorbent texture

Suitable for both men and women with a flexible fit

Fabric belt ensures snug closure and easy adjustment

Premium cotton enhances breathability and drying power

May feel heavier and warmer in hot climates

RANGOLI presents the Canningvale cotton robe tailored for men who prefer structured comfort after a bath or swim. Made of high-quality pure cotton, it offers medium-weight warmth and smooth texture, ideal for indoor relaxation or spa settings.

Medium-weight pure cotton offers a balanced feel

Tailored for men with a structured cut and length

Features side pockets and a belt for functional wear

Ideal for indoor lounging, pool, or spa use

Available in limited color options

Cortina’s women’s bath robe is designed for softness lovers—fluffy, warm, and incredibly comforting after a shower. With its plush cotton build and cozy silhouette, it’s perfect for chilly mornings, evening routines, or relaxed home spa moments.

Ultra-soft pure cotton for a fluffy, comforting touch

Designed specifically for women with a relaxed fit

Ideal for post-shower, bedtime, or winter use

Includes waist tie and front pockets for convenience

Fluffy texture may take longer to dry after washing

Experience everyday indulgence with high-quality bathrobes during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether you're drying off or unwinding, these robes combine function and luxury. Myntra’s collection features soft, breathable fabrics in stylish designs to suit all tastes. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on affordable homewear that feels great and looks elegant. Shop now to add a touch of spa-like comfort to your lifestyle.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.