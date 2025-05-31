Shop Bathrobes at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Bathrobes offer ultimate comfort and style for your daily routine. Shop plush and breathable options at great prices during Myntra’s sale and upgrade your self-care essentials.
Wrap yourself in comfort and luxury by shopping bathrobes during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Ideal for post-shower relaxation, spa days, or lounging at home, bathrobes are a must-have self-care essential. Myntra offers a wide range—from plush, absorbent cotton to lightweight waffle textures. Choose soothing colors and cozy fits that enhance your daily routine. Elevate your home comfort game with premium bathrobes at unmatched prices.
MYTRIDENT Grey 240 GSM Pure Cotton Bath Robe
MYTRIDENT offers a sleek, comfortable bath robe crafted from 100% pure cotton with a 240 GSM weight. Ideal for post-shower lounging or spa use, this robe combines lightweight breathability with a smooth, skin-friendly texture. The classic grey shade enhances its minimal yet luxurious appeal.
Key features:
- Made from 100% pure cotton for soft skin comfort
- 240 GSM offers a light and absorbent feel
- Designed with a wrap-around belt and two front pockets
- Grey color suits modern, neutral-toned bathroom styles
- Thinner GSM may feel less plush during colder weather
SPACES Unisex 300 GSM Bath Robe with Fabric Belt
SPACES brings you a unisex bathrobe in plush 300 GSM cotton that offers cozy coverage and efficient moisture absorption. Its clean silhouette and secure fabric belt make it a dependable choice for everyday comfort, whether for him or her.
Key features:
- High 300 GSM for a thicker, more absorbent texture
- Suitable for both men and women with a flexible fit
- Fabric belt ensures snug closure and easy adjustment
- Premium cotton enhances breathability and drying power
- May feel heavier and warmer in hot climates
RANGOLI Men Canningvale Pure Cotton Bath Robe
RANGOLI presents the Canningvale cotton robe tailored for men who prefer structured comfort after a bath or swim. Made of high-quality pure cotton, it offers medium-weight warmth and smooth texture, ideal for indoor relaxation or spa settings.
Key features:
- Medium-weight pure cotton offers a balanced feel
- Tailored for men with a structured cut and length
- Features side pockets and a belt for functional wear
- Ideal for indoor lounging, pool, or spa use
- Available in limited color options
Cortina Women Fluffy Pure Cotton Bath Robe
Cortina’s women’s bath robe is designed for softness lovers—fluffy, warm, and incredibly comforting after a shower. With its plush cotton build and cozy silhouette, it’s perfect for chilly mornings, evening routines, or relaxed home spa moments.
Key features:
- Ultra-soft pure cotton for a fluffy, comforting touch
- Designed specifically for women with a relaxed fit
- Ideal for post-shower, bedtime, or winter use
- Includes waist tie and front pockets for convenience
- Fluffy texture may take longer to dry after washing
Experience everyday indulgence with high-quality bathrobes during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether you're drying off or unwinding, these robes combine function and luxury. Myntra’s collection features soft, breathable fabrics in stylish designs to suit all tastes. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on affordable homewear that feels great and looks elegant. Shop now to add a touch of spa-like comfort to your lifestyle.
