Shop Coord Sets at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Coord sets for men have become a fashion-forward choice, offering a cohesive and stylish look with minimal effort. Perfect for casual outings, vacations, or lounging, these matching sets combine comfort with contemporary design.

Image Source: Myntra.com



This BAESD co-ord set brings together a printed shirt with matching shorts to offer a laid-back vacation vibe. Designed with a crisp shirt collar and relaxed fit, the lightweight fabric ensures breathability, while the prints add personality. It’s a perfect resort-to-streetwear outfit for summer days.

Key features:

Lightweight breathable fabric perfect for hot weather

Stylish prints enhance casual and playful appearance

Button-down shirt adds a touch of tailored structure

Coordinated shorts feature comfortable elastic waistband

May wrinkle easily due to light cotton blend

Image Source: Myntra.com



Bushirt’s oversized co-ord set is ideal for off-duty comfort with a fashion-forward twist. Crafted entirely from pure cotton, the printed tee and shorts offer a relaxed fit that doesn't compromise on breathability. Whether lounging or running errands, this set keeps you at ease with bold urban flair.

Key features:

Made from soft, 100% pure cotton for all-day wear

Oversized fit adds comfort and streetwear appeal

Unique prints add a trendy, youthful statement

Matching shorts come with roomy side pockets

Tee might feel baggy for those who prefer slim fits

Image Source: Myntra.com



Elevate your loungewear with HIGHLANDER’s textured co-ord set. This self-design polo shirt paired with comfortable shorts creates a refined casual look. The polo collar introduces a touch of structure while the relaxed fit and subtle patterns make this a great pick for brunches or walks.

Key features:

Polo collar brings semi-formal edge to casualwear

Textured self design adds understated visual interest

Relaxed fit ensures ease of movement and airflow

Shorts offer clean design with elastic waistband comfort

Limited color contrast may not appeal to all style types

Image Source: Myntra.com



DENNISON combines luxury and leisure with this oversized co-ord set made from muslin double-gauze cotton. Soft and ultra-breathable, it offers a high-end feel with a minimalist aesthetic. Great for warm climates, stay-at-home days, or relaxed outings where understated comfort matters most.

Key features:

Double-gauze cotton feels exceptionally soft on the skin

Oversized fit offers relaxed, breathable silhouette

Premium construction ideal for minimalist fashion lovers

Simple tones pair well with slides or slip-ons

Fabric may feel delicate and require gentle wash care

Coord sets offer a seamless blend of style and convenience, making them a must-have in modern men's fashion. Whether you're aiming for a relaxed look or a bold fashion statement, these sets provide versatility and ease.

