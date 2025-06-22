Shop Cotton Tops for Women at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)

Refresh your wardrobe with breathable, stylish cotton tops for women during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether you need something for casual outings or office wear, cotton tops are perfect for comfort and timeless fashion. From minimal solids to lively prints, Myntra’s collection offers a wide range of fits and patterns to elevate your daily style with effortless ease during this exciting sale event.

Kalt’s sleeveless ribbed fitted cotton top is the definition of simple sophistication. Made from soft, stretchable cotton, it hugs the body with a flattering silhouette while keeping you cool and comfortable. Perfect for layering or wearing solo, it pairs effortlessly with jeans, joggers, or skirts for both casual outings and relaxed home days. Its minimal design ensures it remains a closet staple season after season.

Key features:

Ribbed cotton fabric with comfortable stretch

Sleeveless cut enhances breathability and style

Great base layer or standalone top

Ideal for summer or indoor lounging

Requires gentle washing to retain shape over time

This H&M cotton ribbed top comes with overlock-detailing that adds just the right amount of edge. Its relaxed yet snug fit makes it great for everyday wear, while the soft cotton fabric keeps comfort at the forefront. The clean lines and neutral colorways make it easy to dress up with accessories or wear as-is for an effortless chic look.

Key features:

Ribbed structure with contrast overlock seams

Crafted from premium quality breathable cotton

Modern silhouette with casual appeal

Can be styled up or down with ease

Overlock stitching may curl slightly after washes

Corsica brings a cool, everyday vibe with this bio-finished striped T-shirt crafted from soft cotton. Designed for a relaxed fit, it promises all-day ease and comfort whether you’re running errands or lounging at home. The subtle stripes and round neck give it a versatile appeal, suitable for styling with shorts, trousers, or denim. It’s an easy pick for those who love effortless basics with clean lines.

Key features:

Relaxed fit with a soft bio-washed finish

Classic round neckline for timeless styling

Multi-stripe pattern adds a casual charm

Breathable cotton ideal for daily wear

May appear oversized on petite frames

The Stylecast X Slyck scoop neck cotton top is a versatile piece designed to offer comfort with minimal fuss. The scoop neck cut flatters most body types, while the rich cotton fabric ensures a breathable fit for everyday wear. Its simple solid design makes it a wardrobe essential that layers well under jackets or looks great worn on its own.

Key features:

Scoop neckline adds a graceful feminine touch

Crafted from durable, skin-friendly cotton

Great for daily use or layering under shirts

Easy to mix and match with multiple bottoms

Light colors may require a camisole underneath

Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your everyday fashion at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash happening from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Cotton tops are must-haves for the season, combining style and function seamlessly. Discover options that cater to your personality—whether it’s playful patterns or neutral tones. Grab the best deals and refresh your closet with Myntra’s curated collection designed for comfort, confidence, and effortless dressing.

