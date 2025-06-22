Shop Formal Shirts for Men at Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025)

Formal shirts for men are available at discounted prices during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These shirts are designed for office wear, meetings, and formal events. You will find a range of styles including solids, checks, and subtle patterns. They are made with comfortable fabrics and offer a good fit. This is a good time to shop for workwear that is both smart and affordable.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Combining sophistication with subtle charm, this micro ditsy printed shirt from Louis Philippe is crafted for the modern gentleman. Its refined print adds just enough visual interest while maintaining a polished, formal look. Made from breathable cotton, this slim-fit design ensures a tailored appearance ideal for long workdays or sharp evening events.

Key Features:

Subtle micro ditsy print adds a refined pattern without overwhelming

Breathable cotton ensures all-day comfort and easy maintenance

Slim fit provides a neat, sharp silhouette with a modern appeal

Spread collar offers a balanced, versatile neckline for formals

May wrinkle slightly faster due to fine cotton fabric

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A staple reimagined, this self-checked shirt from Blackberrys is tailored from pure cotton and designed to offer both comfort and structure. The check pattern, subtly woven into the fabric, adds texture without clashing with your formalwear.

Key Features:

Self-checked pattern adds texture while staying within dress code limits

Pure cotton fabrication ensures breathability and skin comfort

Slim fit keeps the look tailored and body-flattering

Works well with solid blazers and neutral trousers

Light colors may require careful ironing to look crisp

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Smart dressing meets sustainability with this self-designed shirt from INVICTUS. Featuring a minimalist grey and black palette, it is made from eco-conscious materials that don’t compromise on comfort or style.

Key Features:

Easy-care fabric minimizes wrinkles and reduces need for frequent ironing

Self design provides a stylish twist to classic formal wear

Sustainable material choice supports environmentally-conscious fashion

Muted grey-black combination suits formal events and corporate settings

Slightly thinner fabric may need layering in colder months

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This solid shirt from Arrow defines timeless formality. Its slim fit design hugs the body with structured precision, while the pure cotton fabric ensures breathable comfort throughout the day. The spread collar adds versatility, letting you wear it with or without a tie.

Key Features:

Solid color offers unmatched versatility for any formal setup

Spread collar pairs easily with formal ties and suit jackets

Slim fit flatters the frame while maintaining a professional finish

Pure cotton provides natural softness and airflow

Requires regular ironing to maintain its polished appearance

Upgrade your professional wardrobe with formal shirts for men during the Myntra Big Brands Bash (18 to 22 June 2025). These shirts are suitable for office, interviews, and business events. The fabric, design, and fit make them a dependable clothing choice. Use this sale to buy quality shirts at a lower price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.