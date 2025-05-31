Shop Men’s Casual Shirts at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Whether you're headed to a casual office or catching up with friends, a crisp casual shirt never goes out of style. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) brings an impressive range of casual shirts for men, featuring stripes, florals, solids, and more. From lightweight cotton to relaxed fits, the variety is endless. Now’s your chance to elevate your daily wear with fresh designs and unbeatable discounts from brands you trust.

This navy blue and off-white slim fit printed shirt from HERE&NOW brings together youthful energy and smart tailoring. Designed for casual and semi-formal settings, the shirt features a trendy print with a crisp collar and buttoned cuffs, making it ideal for both jeans and chinos.

Key features:

Slim fit delivers a sharp, contoured silhouette

Contemporary dual-tone print adds modern charm

Made from breathable cotton blend for all-day comfort

Versatile styling—pairs well with both denims and trousers

Fabric may feel snug for broader frames

A timeless wardrobe staple, this classic checked shirt by Flying Machine is crafted for those who prefer understated yet impactful fashion. Its full sleeves and crisp structure allow it to function effortlessly across casual lunches and relaxed office Fridays.

Key features:

Classic check pattern offers evergreen styling

Tailored cut enhances everyday smart-casual dressing

Soft cotton ensures comfort in all seasons

Can be layered easily over a plain tee

Slight shrinkage may occur after first wash

With its self-design texture and spread collar, this Campus Sutra shirt leans into subtle sophistication. It’s ideal for those who enjoy classic looks with a twist, offering enough detail to stand out without being over the top. Wear it with jeans or cotton pants for versatility.

Key features:

Self design adds dimension to an otherwise simple look

Spread collar gives it a semi-formal edge

Soft cotton blend makes it breathable for daily wear

Suits both slim and regular body types

May require ironing to maintain crisp texture

Minimalist and refined, this striped shirt from MANGO MAN brings a European touch to everyday styling. Its clean vertical lines elongate the frame, making it flattering for most builds, and the muted palette works across various occasions—from weekend get-togethers to smart-casual events.

Key features:

Subtle vertical stripes lend a lengthening effect

Crisp cotton fabric gives a polished feel

Straight cut provides room without looking bulky

Ideal for smart layering with light jackets

Thin stripes may not pop in low lighting

Casual shirts blend versatility with subtle style—making them a must-have for every man. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) features top-quality pieces that are perfect for every setting. Find options that suit your vibe, whether you prefer classic button-downs or trendy camp-collar shirts. With the right fits and unbeatable offers, there’s no better time to shop. Build a shirt collection that matches your personality—shop while the deals last!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.