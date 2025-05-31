Shop Men’s Casual Shirts at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Whether you're headed to a casual office or catching up with friends, a crisp casual shirt never goes out of style. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) brings an impressive range of casual shirts for men, featuring stripes, florals, solids, and more. From lightweight cotton to relaxed fits, the variety is endless. Now’s your chance to elevate your daily wear with fresh designs and unbeatable discounts from brands you trust.
HERE&NOW Printed Casual Shirt
This navy blue and off-white slim fit printed shirt from HERE&NOW brings together youthful energy and smart tailoring. Designed for casual and semi-formal settings, the shirt features a trendy print with a crisp collar and buttoned cuffs, making it ideal for both jeans and chinos.
Key features:
- Slim fit delivers a sharp, contoured silhouette
- Contemporary dual-tone print adds modern charm
- Made from breathable cotton blend for all-day comfort
- Versatile styling—pairs well with both denims and trousers
- Fabric may feel snug for broader frames
Flying Machine Checked Casual Shirt
A timeless wardrobe staple, this classic checked shirt by Flying Machine is crafted for those who prefer understated yet impactful fashion. Its full sleeves and crisp structure allow it to function effortlessly across casual lunches and relaxed office Fridays.
Key features:
- Classic check pattern offers evergreen styling
- Tailored cut enhances everyday smart-casual dressing
- Soft cotton ensures comfort in all seasons
- Can be layered easily over a plain tee
- Slight shrinkage may occur after first wash
Campus Sutra Self Design Shirt
With its self-design texture and spread collar, this Campus Sutra shirt leans into subtle sophistication. It’s ideal for those who enjoy classic looks with a twist, offering enough detail to stand out without being over the top. Wear it with jeans or cotton pants for versatility.
Key features:
- Self design adds dimension to an otherwise simple look
- Spread collar gives it a semi-formal edge
- Soft cotton blend makes it breathable for daily wear
- Suits both slim and regular body types
- May require ironing to maintain crisp texture
MANGO MAN Striped Casual Shirt
Minimalist and refined, this striped shirt from MANGO MAN brings a European touch to everyday styling. Its clean vertical lines elongate the frame, making it flattering for most builds, and the muted palette works across various occasions—from weekend get-togethers to smart-casual events.
Key features:
- Subtle vertical stripes lend a lengthening effect
- Crisp cotton fabric gives a polished feel
- Straight cut provides room without looking bulky
- Ideal for smart layering with light jackets
- Thin stripes may not pop in low lighting
Casual shirts blend versatility with subtle style—making them a must-have for every man. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) features top-quality pieces that are perfect for every setting. Find options that suit your vibe, whether you prefer classic button-downs or trendy camp-collar shirts. With the right fits and unbeatable offers, there’s no better time to shop. Build a shirt collection that matches your personality—shop while the deals last!
