Shop Shrugs for Women at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Shrugs add versatility to any outfit, making them a must-have. Lightweight and fashionable, they suit both casual and formal wear while providing comfort and style in equal measure.
Shrugs are the perfect layering piece to add flair to any outfit without overwhelming it. Whether you need light coverage or a touch of sophistication, shrugs deliver both. Shop stylish shrugs during the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. From boho fringes to sleek knits, you’ll find a variety of options that pair beautifully with dresses, tops, and even ethnic wear. Give your outfits a stylish edge this season.
Azira Floral Longline Shrug
Image Source: Myntra.com
Azira’s floral longline shrug is the perfect layering piece for transitional weather or breezy evenings. Its soft fabric and delicate floral print add a feminine charm, while the longline cut enhances silhouettes. Throw it over a tank top or kurti to uplift everyday outfits with minimal effort.
Key features:
- Floral print adds elegance and versatility for both ethnic and Western outfits
- Longline design offers added coverage and complements fitted bases
- Lightweight fabric ideal for layering in warmer months
- Great for casual meetups, office layering, or beach cover-ups
- Light-hued prints may require gentle care to avoid fading
SASSAFRAS BASICS Ribbed Longline Shrug
Image Source: Myntra.com
This ribbed open-front shrug from SASSAFRAS BASICS brings a relaxed yet structured finish to your casual wear. Its rib-knit texture adds dimension without bulk, while the solid design makes it highly pairable with most innerwear and lowers. It’s perfect for quick layering in all seasons.
Key features:
- Ribbed knit fabric gives structure while remaining flexible and lightweight
- Open-front style allows it to be thrown over T-shirts or camisoles easily
- Longline silhouette creates an elongated look and adds style depth
- Suitable for airport looks, coffee runs, or even lounge layering
- May lose shape if not washed and stored with care
GLITO Mandarin Collar Shrug
Image Source: Myntra.com
GLITO’s open-front shrug with a mandarin collar introduces a slight formal edge to a casual staple. Its structured neckline pairs well with both ethnic and contemporary looks. The plain design allows bold inner layers or accessories to stand out while keeping the outer layer polished.
Key features:
- Mandarin collar introduces subtle tailoring to casual layering
- Flows seamlessly over sleeveless dresses or fitted kurtas
- Neutral colors enhance its mix-and-match versatility
- Works well for both work-from-home days and quick office wear
- Fabric may need ironing for a crisp collar and refined finish
Espresso Open Front Shrug
Image Source: Myntra.com
Espresso’s minimalist open-front shrug is designed for those who appreciate fuss-free layering. Its clean lines and lightweight material make it ideal for hot days when you want coverage without the bulk. A staple for everyday use, it slips easily into backpacks or totes for emergency layering.
Key features:
- Clean, front-open silhouette complements nearly every body type
- Minimalist design makes it a capsule wardrobe essential
- Ultra-lightweight material keeps things breezy in humid weather
- Pairs well with bodycon dresses, tank tops, or spaghetti straps
- Not ideal for cold climates or structured formal wear
Complete your look with trendy shrugs available during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether you’re looking to cover up or simply enhance your style, shrugs are your go-to layer. Find designs for every season—from breezy fabrics for summer to heavier knits for cooler weather. With discounted prices, this is the perfect time to layer up fashionably and affordably.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.