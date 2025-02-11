Shop Stylish Kurta Sets for Girls at the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Myntra's Fashion Carnival is back, from February 6 to 12, with unbelievable offers on the trendiest and most stylish ethnic wear for a girl. From beautifully printed kurtas to elegant A-line dresses and embroidered angrakhas, this sale has it all. Get your hands on some amazing ethnic outfits perfect for festive days, weddings, and family get-togethers at unbeatable prices. Check out these top picks in ethnic wear, and let your little one shine in tradition!

1. BAESD Girls Ethnic Motifs Printed Regular Kurti with Palazzos

Image Source- Myntra.com



Beautifully designed, this ethnic motif printed kurti with palazzos gives stunning and comfort. The lightweight material ensures comfort with graceful ethnic motifs.

Key Features:

Made from soft and breathable weave material for all-day comfort

Beautiful ethnic motifs are printed on this Kurti for a traditional look

Regular fit for easy movement

Perfect for festive occasions, events, or even casual outings

It may require hand washing to maintain print quality.

2. Sangria Girls Sequinned Detail Empire Style A-Line Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Image Source- Myntra.com



Dress up in this imperial A-line kurta with sequinned detailing for a stylish look at your celebrations and festivals. The empire-style fitting ensures a good fit, while the dupatta adds an extra touch of elegance.

Key Features:

Made from high-quality polyester to keep comfortable and feel soft throughout the day.

Sequinned detailing for a festive glow

Empire-style A-line fit for a stylish outline

Comes with matching trousers and a dupatta to complete the look

Suitable for weddings, parties, and festivals

The sequins might need a little care to be kept in place.

3. Bitiya by Bhama Girls Embroided Angrakha Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta

Image Source- Myntra.com



The detailed embroidery with a unique Angrakha design gives it a royal, classy touch. This embroidered angrakha kurta set is perfect for looking good at festivals.

Key Features:

Made from soft and lightweight poly silk fabric to keep cosy all day long.

Beautiful embroidery work for a premium look

Angrakha-style design for a traditional touch

Comes with matching trousers and a dupatta

Suitable for special celebrations and cultural events

The fabric may require dry cleaning for long-lasting durability.

4. Cutiekins Girls V-Neck Gotta Patti Kaftan Kurta With Salwar

Image Source- Myntra.com



This Gotta Patti Kaftan Kurta with Salwar has traditional craftsmanship combined with an oomph of modernity. The V-neck and flowy kaftan fit of this kurta make it equally stylish and comfortable for any festive event.

Key Features:

Made from soft silk blend fabric to keep comfortable throughout the day

Gotta Patti detailing for a touch of class

Kaftan style loose fit for added modernity and comfort

Attached is a salwar that complements the kurta

Designed for casual to festive events

The kaftan fit could be a tad loose for the ones who love structured outfits.

Re-wardrobe your kid with fresh ethnic picks during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from Feb 6–12. From printed and embroidered to sequinned or Gotta Patti designs, these ethnic dresses will make sure that your kid slays those special occasions with their best shot. Avail huge discounts plus other exclusive deals—shop now and dress your little girl with some amazing ethnic looks from Myntra. Hurry up and Visit Myntra and grab these beautiful ethnic sets at unbelievable prices before the sale ends!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.