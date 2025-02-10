Shop the Perfect Sharara Set at Myntra Fashion Carnival: Exclusive Deals from 6th to 12th February

The women's sharara set is a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary style, making it a popular choice for festive and formal occasions. With the Myntra Fashion Carnival running from 6th February to 12th February, it's the perfect time to shop for a sharara set at discounted prices. The set typically includes wide-legged sharara pants, a stylish tunic or kameez, and a dupatta, all crafted from luxurious fabrics like silk, chiffon, and georgette.

1. Inddus Floral Multi Thread and Sequins Embroidered Kurta Set

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Inddus Floral Multi Thread and Sequins Embroidered Kurta Set is a stunning and elegant choice for any festive occasion. The set includes a beautifully crafted kurta adorned with intricate floral embroidery using multi-colored threads and sequins, giving it a modern yet traditional appeal. The addition of sequins adds a touch of sparkle, making it perfect for evening events or celebrations. The fabric is typically soft and comfortable, often made from premium materials like cotton, silk, or georgette, offering both style and comfort. Paired with matching pants or a skirt, this kurta set is a complete ensemble that exudes sophistication.

Key Features:

Floral Multi-Thread and Sequins Embroidery: The detailed embroidery with multi-colored threads and sequins adds a rich, textured look to the kurta.

Elegant Design: The combination of intricate embroidery and modern design makes it ideal for weddings, parties, and festive occasions.

Delicate Fabric: The intricate embroidery and sequins may require careful handling during washing and maintenance to prevent damage.

Not Ideal for Casual Wear: Due to the embellishments and formal design, it may not be suitable for everyday casual wear.

2. Rustorange Women Mustard Yellow Floral Printed Pleated Kurti with Sharara

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Rustorange Women Mustard Yellow Floral Printed Pleated Kurti with Sharara is a vibrant and stylish ethnic ensemble, perfect for festive occasions or casual celebrations. The mustard yellow kurti features a beautiful floral print that adds a lively, feminine touch to the outfit. The pleated design of the kurti enhances its flow and movement, creating an elegant and flattering silhouette. Paired with a matching sharara, which has a relaxed fit with a flare at the bottom, this set combines both comfort and style. The outfit is crafted from lightweight and breathable fabric, ensuring ease of wear throughout the day.

Key Features:

Floral Printed Design: The kurti is adorned with a beautiful mustard yellow floral print, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to the outfit.

Pleated Kurti: The pleats create a graceful and flowing appearance, enhancing the kurti’s silhouette.

Casual Look: While the outfit is beautiful, it may not be suitable for more formal, upscale events.

Care Instructions: The delicate fabric and floral print may require special care to maintain the vibrant colors and design.

3. Inddus Women Bandhani Poly-Chiffon Print Parade Kurta Set

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Inddus Women Bandhani Poly-Chiffon Print Parade Kurta Set is an exquisite blend of traditional Bandhani print and contemporary design. The kurta is made from lightweight poly-chiffon fabric, making it perfect for warmer weather while offering a flowy, graceful fit. The Bandhani print, a traditional tie-dye technique, adds a colorful and intricate touch to the ensemble. The kurta is paired with matching bottoms, typically in a straight or slightly flared cut, completing the look with elegance. The set’s lightweight fabric and timeless print make it an excellent choice for casual outings, family gatherings, or festive celebrations.

Key Features:

Bandhani Print: The traditional tie-dye Bandhani print brings a vibrant and colorful touch to the outfit, with each piece being uniquely designed.

Poly-Chiffon Fabric: The breathable, lightweight poly-chiffon fabric provides comfort and ensures easy movement.

May Not Suit Winter: The lightweight fabric is perfect for warm weather but may not be ideal for colder seasons.

Fit and Sizing: As with many ethnic wear outfits, achieving the perfect fit may require careful attention to sizing, especially if ordering online.

4. Renee Label Floral Embroidered Thread Work A-Line Kurti with Sharara & Dupatta

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Renee Label Floral Embroidered Thread Work A-Line Kurti with Sharara & Dupatta is a stunning, contemporary ethnic outfit that combines intricate craftsmanship with modern flair. The A-line kurti features delicate floral thread embroidery, adding a touch of elegance and artistry to the piece. The sharara pants, known for their wide, flared silhouette, offer a relaxed yet stylish fit, enhancing the overall look. Paired with a matching dupatta, which is typically adorned with embellishments or simple embroidery, this set is perfect for weddings, festivals, or other celebratory events. Crafted from soft, breathable fabrics, the ensemble promises comfort while ensuring a graceful appearance.

Key Features:

Floral Thread Work Embroidery: The kurti is embellished with intricate floral thread work, adding a delicate and refined touch to the outfit.

A-Line Silhouette: The kurti is designed with an A-line cut, which creates a flattering, flowing shape, providing comfort and style.

Care Instructions: The embroidery and delicate fabric may require special care when washing and maintaining the outfit to preserve the intricate work.

Not Ideal for Casual Wear: The formal nature of the outfit may make it less suitable for everyday use, being more appropriate for special events.

The Sharara Set is a timeless and versatile ethnic ensemble that combines traditional charm with modern elegance, making it ideal for weddings, festivals, and other special occasions. With its flowing silhouette and intricate designs, it offers both comfort and style, perfect for those looking to make a fashion statement. During the Myntra Fashion Carnival running from 6th February to 12th February, you have the perfect opportunity to shop for beautiful sharara sets at amazing discounts.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.