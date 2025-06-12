Shop Waistcoats at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

A waistcoat is a sophisticated layering piece that instantly elevates both formal and ethnic outfits. Whether paired with a kurta set or a suit, waistcoats add structure and elegance to your look. Explore Myntra’s curated collection during the End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Choose from contemporary cuts, rich fabrics, and elegant patterns to add a touch of refinement to your wardrobe.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

MAYKR’s sleeveless waistcoat is the perfect finishing touch to your formal ensemble. The structured silhouette and smooth V-neckline lend a sharp, polished edge ideal for meetings or events. Designed to pair effortlessly with trousers, shirts, or fitted dresses, it brings tailored sophistication to every occasion with ease.

Key features:

Sleek V-neck design gives a classic and structured formal look

Buttoned front closure adds a timeless menswear-inspired detail

Tailored fit contours the upper body for an elevated finish

Smooth inner lining ensures easy layering and clean drape

Limited stretch, may require sizing up for broader shoulders

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

DressBerry’s V-neck waistcoat is crafted from breathable pure cotton, offering a lighter take on formal layering. With a contemporary cut and versatile appeal, this piece transitions well from workwear to smart casual, giving you endless mix-and-match possibilities that suit both weekdays and weekends.

Key features:

Made from pure cotton for breathable, all-day comfort

Smart V-neck and button-up front create a refined look

Neutral tone allows for easy pairing with shirts or blouses

Slim-fit structure flatters the frame while staying relaxed

Light cotton may wrinkle easily, requiring steam or ironing

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This V-neck waistcoat from Trendyol combines modern tailoring with versatile function. With structured seams and a tailored edge, it suits both professional and semi-formal wardrobes. The clean silhouette gives it the flexibility to be worn alone, over shirts, or beneath blazers.

Key features:

Tailored cut adds polish while remaining flattering on most body types

Sleeveless design makes it ideal for warm-weather layering

Can be styled solo or over tops for elevated minimalism

High-quality buttons add a refined, professional finish

Fitted shape may not accommodate thicker inner layers comfortably

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

H&M’s sleeveless suit waistcoat channels timeless elegance with its crisp cut and neutral palette. Designed to work with matching trousers, printed shirts, or dresses, it lends effortless charm to any look, whether you’re dressing for the boardroom or a formal dinner party.

Key features:

Structured V-neck offers classic menswear tailoring with versatility

Satin back panel with adjustable tab ensures snug fitting

Ideal for layering under jackets or over crisp shirts

Mid-weight fabric keeps it structured without feeling heavy

Fabric blend may not be fully breathable in hot weather

Waistcoats are a perfect mix of modern and traditional styling. The Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) offers a range of waistcoats suitable for festive occasions, weddings, and office events. Find fits that flatter your frame and colors that match your attire. Update your collection with pieces that blend well with shirts, kurtas, and blazers alike.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.