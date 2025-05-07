Layer your look with confidence and charisma on Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale from May 1st to May 8th! With a sale of up to 80%, now is the ideal time to incorporate statement shrugs into your wardrobe. From light-as-air florals to tasselled masterpieces, these Sera, PURYS, Berrylush, and SASSAFRAS shrugs are the cool additions your outfit has been pleading for. Whether it's a brunch date or office revamp, there's a shrug here just waiting to elevate your vibe without putting a dent in your wallet.

Sera Blue & Pink Printed Crop Shrug is a bright splash and a blast. Perfect to layer over dresses and tanks, it brings pizzazz without bulk. Cropped cut is still trendy and cool for summer brunch or weekend guests.

Key Features:

Florid and vibrant print.

Light and airy material.

Cropped fit adds high-waisted elegance.

Party-appropriate and casual styling versatility.

Perfect summer layer.

Minimum arm coverage will not be appropriate for all seasons.

The PURYS Striped Longline Shrug is easy, minimalist, and chic at ease. Open front provides an easy layering, and longline cut gives shape and beauty. Perfect for beaches, outings or semiformal occasions, it makes every look a style statement.

Key Features:

Trendy vertical stripe print.

Longline design for extra sophistication.

Open front for easy layering.

Perfect for office wear and smart-casual clothing.

Comfortable to wear all year round.

Too long for small faces.

Bring boho-chic style to your wardrobe with Berrylush's Printed Tasselled Longline Shrug. Flowy fabric and playful tassel elements make this one a party animal for beach days or music festival outings. Sleek but whimsical, it is perfect to wear to parties.

Key Features:

Bohemian print is ideal for summer.

Tasselled hem to create a bohemian look.

Lightweight and breathable.

Longline fit creates drama.

Wears well with maxi dresses or shorts.

Special washing care may be necessary for tassels.

SASSAFRAS's Kimono Shrug is feminine, floral, and flowy. With its kimono cut relaxed fit, pink print, and open-front style, it has a cute but trendy vibe—ideal to drape over bodycon dresses, camis, or tank tops. It is lightweight, fuzzy, and Insta-perfect.

Key Features:

Kimono-cut relaxed fit.

Lovely floral print.

Soft, flowy sleeves for comfort.

Open front for easy styling.

Adds soft drama to any look.

Not suitable for cold-weather wear.

An outfit can gain immediate character, charm, and elegance through small shrugs. They provide the quickest method to elevate any ensemble. The right shrug choice exists for anyone attracted to structured stripes or playful tassels, or floral charm, or cropped bold patterns. As Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale continues until the 8th of May and there is as much as 80% off, now is the perfect time to invest in statement layering pieces. These shrugs by Sera, Berrylush, PURYS, and SASSAFRAS add versatility and flair to your closet. Don't wait—envelop yourself in style while the deals are hot.

