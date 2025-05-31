Skirt Season is Here: 4 Trendy Skirts Under ₹499 You’ll Love to Twirl In

Looking for stylish skirts that don’t break the bank? We’ve got you covered! From romantic florals to bold side slits and playful skorts, Myntra brings you a fabulous range of skirts under budget that are perfect for brunches, dates, or weekend getaways. These handpicked options combine comfort, charm, and trend-savvy appeal—all while being gentle on your wallet.

The Stylecast X Slyck Mini Skirt is your go-to option when you want something bold, trendy, and easy to style. With its clean finish and youthful silhouette, this skirt is perfect for parties, music festivals, or casual weekend outings. Team it with a tucked-in crop top or oversized tee for an effortlessly cool look.

Key Features:

Clean-cut mini design for a chic look

Solid color that pairs with anything

Lightweight fabric ideal for warmer days

Mid-rise waistband offers a flattering fit

Length may feel too short for some preferences

For those who love a mix of elegance and edge, the Glitchez Midi Pencil Skirt is a must-have. Designed with soft ribbing and a sultry side slit, this skirt is both comfortable and fashion-forward. Whether it’s a date night or office wear, this piece transitions beautifully between occasions.

Key Features:

Ribbed texture adds dimension and stretch

Side slit for modern appeal

Midi length creates a sleek silhouette

Soft fabric ensures day-long comfort

May cling slightly if not styled with seamless innerwear

Love the look of a skirt but the comfort of shorts? The DIMPY GARMENTS Skorts Mini Skirt is made for you. This hybrid design offers the best of both worlds—flirty from the front, functional underneath. It’s ideal for active days, vacations, or just staying comfy without compromising style.

Key Features:

Skirt in the front, shorts inside for comfort

Stretchable waistband fits all-day wear

Flowy fabric with great movement

Cute and practical for active outings

Limited color options are available

Bring a burst of spring to your wardrobe with the DressBerry Floral A-Line Skirt. Its flowy silhouette and charming floral print make it a feminine favorite. The added side slit gives it a stylish touch, perfect for brunches or beach walks. Pair it with flats or sandals for a breezy look.

Key Features:

Eye-catching floral print for a romantic vibe

Flowy A-line cut suits all body types

Side slit adds grace and style

Lightweight and breathable for summer

Light fabric may need a slip underneath in bright sunlight

Whether you love mini, midi, or floral skirts, there’s no need to splurge to look stunning. These four options—Stylecast X Slyck’s playful mini, Glitchez’s elegant pencil, DIMPY GARMENTS’ comfy skorts, and DressBerry’s dreamy floral A-line—offer everything a fashion-forward wardrobe needs. And the best part? All of them are under budget on Myntra, making your style upgrades fun and affordable. Each skirt blends comfort with trend-setting designs, so you never have to choose between style and ease. So go ahead—add your favorites to the cart and get ready to flaunt your best looks wherever you go.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.