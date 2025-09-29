Slay on a Budget: Top Women’s Shorts Under Rupees 1000 on Myntra

Looking for cute and affordable women's shorts under 1000? We have found 4 trendy options that are great for casual wear and workouts, and on-the-go summer street style. They are high on style, comfortable and value for money, while also being gentle on your wallet. Whether you are a gym girl, a fashion streetwear woman, or just want something cute and comfortable for the weekend with friends, the options below have you covered.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bonkers Corner black cotton shorts focus on comfort and casual styling. Regular shorts are made from breathable cotton fabric for everyday use or to lounge in at home. They are a great length, hitting above-the-knee for a casual vibe in solid black that can be worn with anything in your closet.

Key Features:

Breathable cotton fabric

Regular fit that is relaxed

Solid black that is versatile

Good to wear daily

Not designed for workout and exercise due to the relaxed fit.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Update your activewear with these slim-fit gym shorts from Young Urban. With a high-rise waist and flexible fit, these shorts are ideal for the gym or styling for running. The breathable fabric keeps you cool.

Key Features:

High-Rise Fit :Waistband offers excellent tummy coverage and support,

Stretchable fabric for movement

Wearable at the gym or casual athleisure

Lightweight and breathable

May not be comfortable for those who favor a more relaxed fit.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

If you're looking for a pol minimal stye these stylish high-rise slip-on shorts from Stylecast X Slyck are a good option. The shorts come in a solid color and have clean lines making them perfect for casual functions, they can easily transition to look more streetwear.

Key Features:

Solid pattern to style

Slip-on shorts for easy wear

Regular fit, which is comfortable for the daily wear during the summer

These shorts are a great option for the relaxed look

There are no pockets so carrying a essentials can be inconvenient.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Glitchez denim shorts are sure to fit the look. The shorts feature a mid-rise, slim fit, so they have a look that you have never seen before making them a show-stopper in any outfit. Pair them with a crop top, or a bigger tee, and you are ready to make every day a party or festival!

Key Features:

Mid-rise waist for comfort

Gives a classy look

Denim is durable

Perfect for party looks

Less Comfortable for Long Wear

These four pairs of women's shorts under 1000 demonstrate this perfectly. Whatever the occasion, whether you're working out at the gym, or going out in streetwear, you can find ou among these suggestions. From the comfy cotton fabric from Bonkers Corner to the sporty piece from Young Urban and the neutral minimalism of Stylecast X Slyck and the edgy style of Glitchez each have a completely different style that is all obtainable. Dress smart, spend less and look good every day!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.