Sparkle & Flow: Must‑Have Kurta Sets This Payday Sale

Seeking ethnic wear of style and affordability as part of Myntra Payday Sale (1st to 6th July)? Well, you are lucky! The four sets of kurta can be seen with a combination of colorful print, airy material, and comprehensive matching- kaftan with sharara, straight kurta with pant, embroidered cotton with trousers, and sleeveless ethnic motif set. All of the items are end sale or not, and they will enhance your collection and do it without ruining your bank account. Don’t miss this chance to grab statement sets at irresistible prices—your festive looks just found their perfect match!

Bring on the cheerful bandhej vibes with this kaftan and tube‑top duo, paired with sharara pants. The relaxed fit and bold tie‑dye style make it an easy pick for festive days or casual gatherings, offering a playful yet complete outfit.

Key Features

Traditional bandhej print on soft cotton blend

Layered kaftan with tube‑top for versatile styling

Sharara pants offer flowy ease and comfort

Tube‑top runs slightly small—consider one size up

This floral pastel set Kurta will bring some elegance and lightness in your day-to-day fashion. Laid-back but still sophisticated, the look combines a straight-cut kurta, soft and flowing dupatta, along with agile matching plazzo, which makes it ideal to wear to work or on a relaxed Sunday brunch date.

Key Features

All‑cotton fabric means real comfort

Soft floral print in calming tones

Three-piece set for easy matching

Dupatta is lightweight—may not drape as luxuriously

Fall in love with delicate floral embroidery on pure cotton in this graceful ensemble. The elegant design, breathable fabric, and coordinated trousers and dupatta deliver refinement for parties or festive events—effortless charm at its best.

Key Features

Fine floral thread embroidery adds sophistication

Pure cotton keeps it cool and breathable

Complete set with trousers and dupatta

Embroidery threads may snag on jewelry—handle with care

It is a sleeveless kurta that is daring and airy in style and design and has strong ethnic patterns in brilliant colors. When paired with a flowy palazzo and matching dupatta, it arrives just in time when you want to be stylish and comfortable in the warm days. The cotton fabric is also light and you can keep yourself cool in any casual or festive event with the lively print that makes you stand out in any chosen situation.

Key Features

Pure cotton sleeveless kurta ideal for summer

Eye‑catching ethnic print throughout

Palazzo bottoms and dupatta for coordinated grace

Sleeveless style may feel too casual or exposed for formal events

Myntra Payday Sale between 1st to 6th July is here to spice up your ethnic closets and offers a chance to get them upgraded without burning a hole in your pocket! Whether you are in a mood to make a bold statement with festive kaftan or go out in pastels with floral print and hold yourself poised and elegant, embroidered cotton will exude a sense of sophistication and ethnic motifs will give you a fresh summer vibe, these four kurta sets have it all. Both the pieces are harmonious in value, comfort, and color, with a slight exclusion well enunciated. Whether it is intense prints or minimalistic experimentation suits you, these sets are all about style and content at an incredible price. Dash and take your fancy--don t wait till the sale is over!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.