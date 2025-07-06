Spring-Summer Makeup Must-Haves During Myntra’s Payday Sale

It should be a light foundation which dries quickly and should not fade in the sun. That is why we have chosen four spring/summer make-up products which should be at Myntra. If you are going to have lunch out or you want to feel good throughout the whole day, the next products will help you when you can be sure in safety and convenience. These are very light so they won make your summer makeup bag too heavy, they are long-lasting and perfect to be used by a newbie makeup enthusiast, who wants a light summer wardrobe in the rainy days.

With one stroke using this eyeliner pen, you get sharp piercing lines. It is dark black in color and I find it so easy to apply, using the felt tip. It is not greasy and is easy to dry and remains where it is applied even on sweaty or oily eyelids. Perfect when you are in a hurry or spend a long day.

Key Features

Felt tip for easy grip and control

Deep black shade stands out

Smudge-proof for all-day wear

Quick-drying formula

Slim pen fits easily in your bag

Can dry out if left open too long.

This eyeliner is a go-to if you love precise, clean lines. It’s waterproof and doesn’t budge even after hours. The brush tip helps you create bold wings or soft lines with ease.Ideal for the summer party or the everyday situation or when one actually wants the eyeliner to stay intact and requires no touch-ups.

Key Features

Long-lasting and water-resistant

Brush applicator gives sharp lines

Rich black pigment

Great for bold or fine looks

Doesn’t smudge in heat or humidity

Takes a little practice for beginners with brush tips.

This is a knockout soft brown lipstick and the best part, does not wear off so easily. It is non-sticky and it remains in place up to 16 hours, and it is lightweight. As an everyday color, it is fantastic: warm and discreet and fits lots of skin tones. It is an excellent choice to wear during a hot summer day when you need to get your lips fresh for the whole day.

Key Features

Transfer-proof and long-wear (up to 16 hours)

Feels weightless and comfy on lips

Brown shade looks natural and polished

No need for constant touch-ups

Matte finish that doesn’t crack

Can feel slightly dry after a few hours—lip balm helps.

This lipstick is more of a dark brown, and it is perfect when you are dressed and you need to look bold yet casual. It does not dry your lips and gives it a smooth matte finish. It is small, which makes it easy to carry and ideal when doing touch ups. It is comfortable enough to use throughout the whole day even in hot weather.

Key Features

Smooth, comfortable matte formula

Deep cocoa brown shade

Great for day or evening looks

Doesn’t feel heavy or sticky

Travel-friendly tube

May need a second coat for full coverage.

Summer make up is not necessarily complex. You should find good products so that you look good without feeling that you have layered too many of them. These four picks from Myntra are just right—light on your skin, tough on heat, and easy to wear.Whether it is a pointy, smudge-free eyeliner or matted comfortable lipsticks, all this fits into everyday life, certain plans, and all the intermediary things. And although some of them require a bit more attention such as clamping your eyeliner or retouching your lipstick after every meal, they are still very worth the money. Ready to glow through the season? Check these out on Myntra today and upgrade your summer beauty bag.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.