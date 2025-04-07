Stay Cool & Stylish: Best Men’s Shorts to Grab at Myntra Fashion Carnival

With increasing heat, it is time to introduce light and airy clothing. Shorts are the epitome of summer wear, whether for a workout, loungewear at home, or for outdoor activities. Myntra Fashion Carnival, April 3 to April 8, is your golden opportunity to shop trendy fashion at unbelievable discounts. We've shortlisted four best-selling men's shorts offering comfort, practicality, and fashion.

1. CULT Men Black Run Elevate Shorts

These are running shorts from CULT that are meant to go wherever your run takes you. For running, training, or even general activity, FLY-DRY technology keeps you dry. Inner shorts and side slits provide maximum support and movement.

Key Features:

Material: Moisture-wicking polyester with FLY-DRY technology

Fit: Regular fit with inner drawcord for secure adjustment

Design: Solid black with side slits for improved movement

Extras: In-built shorts for extra coverage and side pockets for ease

Occasion: Ideal for sports, gym, and active life

Note: Few pockets might not be able to fit all your requirements.

2. Mast & Harbour Men Pure Cotton Cargo Shorts

Cargo enthusiasts, rejoice! Mast & Harbour's navy blue cotton shorts provide comfort and hardcore storage. With six pockets and a tough drawstring fit, they're ideal for travel and daily casual wear.

Key Features:

Material: 100% cotton for comfort and breathability

Fit: Classic fit with a secure drawstring closure

Design: Block navy cargo design with six spacious pockets

Length: Knee length cut for casual wear

Occasion: Perfect for outdoor activities, shopping errands, or weekend getaways

Note: A bit heavier owing to multiple pockets and heavy cotton material.

3. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Men Lifestyle Terry Shorts

These terry shorts from HRX are made to be comfortable, with sporty fit and soft-touch. A comfortable pair that can be worn at home as much as when in casual clothes.

Key Features:

Material: 58% cotton and 42% polyester blend for ease and durability

Fit: Regular fit with mid-rise waist

Design: Navy blue solid shorts with two pockets

Closure: Drawstring for convenience

Occasion: Perfect for casual wear and laid-back weekends

Note: Limited color options may not suit those who like variety.

4. Levi’s Men Pure Cotton Typography Printed Shorts

Make a statement with Levi’s typography printed shorts. These cotton shorts are ideal for fashion-forward guys who like their basics with a twist. With three pockets and an elastic waistband, they’re high on style and convenience.

Key Features:

Material: 100% pure cotton for maximum breathability

Fit: Mid-rise waist and classic fit

Design: Typography print adds visual appeal to your look

Closure: Elastic waistband drawstring

Occasion: Perfect for casual get-togethers or city wanders

Note: Typography print may be a turnoff for those who prefer minimalist designs.

Functional fitness apparel, all-day comfort, or statement summer fashion: these shorts have got you. Don’t miss these hot picks at amazing prices during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from April 3 to April 8. Stay cool, stay confident, and make summer style effortless.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.