Stay Cool & Stylish: Top 4 Women’s Shorts Under 1000 Rs on Myntra

Finding the perfect pair of shorts that are trendy, comfy, and affordable isn’t always easy—but Myntra makes it possible. If you’re someone who loves to stay cool during the hot months, or you just want casual and easy-to-wear bottoms for daily life, this guide is just for you. From breezy cotton styles to relaxed denim jorts and slip-on high-rise fits, these shorts are great for everything from college to café dates, shopping, or even lazy days at home. The best part? All of them are priced under 1000 rs—so they’re easy on your pocket without compromising on comfort or style. With Myntra’s wide collection, quick delivery, and budget picks, finding stylish fashion has never been more fun or affordable. So let’s dive into the best shorts you can grab right now!

These relaxed fit denim jorts are just right if you want something loose, comfy, and trendy. The wide leg opening makes it easy to move, while the denim keeps things cool and casual. Pair it with a crop top or a tucked-in tee for a simple, cute look. Great for college, quick outings, or casual hangouts.

Key Features

Loose, relaxed fit that suits all body types

Classic denim design that’s always in trend

Mid-thigh length for a breezy summer feel

May feel stiff before a few washes—typical of raw denim.

These cotton denim shorts are soft, breathable, and perfect for hot days. The mid-rise waist sits comfortably, and the cotton fabric keeps you cool. These are ideal for daily wear—whether it’s a college day or a walk around your neighborhood. Easy to wear, easy to love!

Key Features

Made from 100% breathable cotton

Mid-rise waist gives a balanced fit

Classic blue washed denim style

No stretch—make sure you pick your perfect size.

Looking for comfort on a budget? These slip-on shorts are lightweight, high-rise, and super easy to wear. No buttons or zips, just a soft waistband and a relaxed fit. Perfect for lounging at home, shopping days, or casual brunches with friends. Stylish and simple in one!

Key Features

High-rise fit supports your waist comfortably

Slip-on style—no zippers or hassle

Simple solid colors, easy to match

Very basic—no fancy design if you're looking for detail.

These high-rise shorts are perfect if you love minimal fashion with a modern edge. The solid color and regular fit make them suitable for casual looks or even a dressy outfit with a blazer. A great wardrobe basic that works with anything—tanks, shirts, or even an oversized tee.

Key Features

Smart solid look for a modern style

High-rise for better shape and comfort

Good fabric for both indoors and outings

No side or back pockets for storage.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to stay fashionable and comfortable. These four stylish women’s shorts from Myntra—all under 1000 rs—offer the perfect mix of trend and comfort for everyday wear. Whether you prefer relaxed denim jorts, breathable cotton shorts, or slip-on high-rise fits, there’s something here for every style and body type. Great for college days, shopping, walks, or just chilling at home—these shorts keep you looking cool while feeling relaxed. Myntra’s user-friendly service, quick shipping, and reliable returns make it even easier to shop on a budget. So go ahead and treat yourself—great style doesn’t have to cost more!

