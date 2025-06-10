Stay Warm & Stylish: Must-Have Pullovers from Myntra EORS

This winter, upgrade your wardrobe with statement-worthy pullovers from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you’re into classic styles or bold streetwear looks, these four options offer something for every taste. From the sleek and modern RARE RABBIT Typography Cotton Pullover, to the edgy Glitchez Ripped Drop-Shoulder, the timeless Roadster Cable Knit, and the vibrant StyleCast x Revolte Striped Pullover, each piece combines comfort with standout design. These pullovers are perfect for layering, daily wear, or elevating your winter style without breaking the bank. With big discounts live now, it’s the best time to refresh your winter essentials.

Looking for a pullover that’s both classy and modern? This RARE RABBIT cotton pullover features a subtle self-design and stylish typography, perfect for men who prefer a sharp, smart-casual look. The breathable cotton fabric makes it a great pick for mild winters or cool evenings. Ideal for office wear, casual outings, or layering under jackets.

Soft cotton fabric – Made from high-quality cotton, this pullover feels gentle and breathable on the skin, making it suitable for long hours of wear, even indoors.

Typography design – Features stylish text detailing that adds a trendy, urban touch without being too flashy. Ideal for fashion-forward men who like subtle statement pieces.

Self-design texture – The textured weave enhances the overall visual appeal and gives the pullover a more premium, structured look.

Slight shrinkage after wash – Cotton tends to shrink if not washed properly, so it requires gentle care and cold water washes.

Add a bold twist to your winter wardrobe with this striped pullover from StyleCast x Revolte. The striking pattern gives it a fun, youthful vibe, while the soft knit fabric keeps you warm and comfortable. Perfect for streetwear lovers or anyone who likes to stand out while staying cozy.

Bold striped design – Features eye-catching horizontal stripes in contrasting colors, perfect for men who like to stand out and add personality to their wardrobe.

Soft knit fabric – Made from a warm knit that feels cozy and stretches slightly for ease of movement, ideal for layering or standalone wear.

Relaxed, slightly oversized fit – Offers a laid-back, street-style look that’s comfortable for daily wear or weekend outings.

Design might be too bold for some – The loud stripes might not appeal to those who prefer minimal or plain styles.

Classic, warm, and versatile—this cable knit pullover from Roadster is a winter staple. The thick acrylic knit keeps you comfortable on chilly days, and the timeless pattern makes it easy to pair with almost anything. Great for everyday wear, especially if you prefer a traditional winter look.

Classic cable knit pattern – A timeless design that adds texture and dimension, making it a great choice for a more traditional, winter-friendly look.

Acrylic material for warmth – Keeps you warm without being too heavy. It mimics wool but is more affordable and easier to care for.

Easy to match colors – Usually comes in earthy tones and solid colors, making it easy to pair with jeans, chinos, or even joggers.

Less breathable – Unlike cotton or wool, acrylic doesn’t allow as much airflow, which can make it feel a bit warm indoors.

Make a bold style statement with this edgy pullover from Glitchez. With its ripped detailing and drop-shoulder fit, it brings a cool streetwear vibe to any outfit. It’s the perfect choice for fashion-forward guys who like to break the rules and wear something different from the usual.

Drop-shoulder style – The shoulders are cut lower, giving a relaxed, oversized appearance that’s both stylish and comfortable.

Textured self-design fabric – Adds depth and uniqueness to the fabric, giving the pullover a layered, modern look.

Works well for layering – Because of its relaxed fit, you can easily wear it over T-shirts or under light jackets for a layered winter look.

Fabric needs care – The ripped details can easily stretch or tear more if not handled gently or machine-washed incorrectly.

These versatile pullovers are more than just warm—they’re a reflection of your personal style. Whether you prefer the neat finish of RARE RABBIT, the bold lines of StyleCast x Revolte, the cozy charm of Roadster, or Glitchez's rebellious flair, there’s a perfect fit for your mood and wardrobe. Don’t miss the chance to grab these must-haves during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, where style meets savings. Stock up on comfort, layer with confidence, and walk into winter with fashion that works for every occasion—all at unbeatable prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.