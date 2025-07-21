Steal the Scene: Myntra’s Best Casual Looks for Men

Updating your closet does not always mean revamping it and occasionally, it is only a few well-picked basics that are needed to transform all. Whether packing up to go on a weekend getaway, or preparing yourself to set out on the next big trip, Myntra now offers you styles that are comfortable and at the same time meets your personality and also trendy according to the season. There are low-key street and easy resort styles that these chosen fashion staples are ideal travel wardrobe finds. Discover four easy wear menswear items that are worthy of your luggage- check out Myntra as you need them on your upcoming trip or casual day out.

A graphic tee that will make you feel calm on the inside but stylish on the outside, this oversized tee by Pronk is more than just a tee that speaks to you on a calm outside jaunty tee inside. Created to feel relaxed but still make an impression, it will become your go-to. Give yourself some quirky comfort that feels fine.

Key Features :

It is crafted from breathable cotton for all-day wear

An oversized fit for a laid-back aesthetic

The striking Nirvana-inspired graphic for added edge

It pairs well with joggers, cargos, and shorts

The print may fade slightly after multiple washes

These denim shorts are narrow-fitting and perfect for those days when you want to be relaxed, without sacrificing style. The high-rise profile and non-perfect ending make them fit quite well between day and night. Include them in your casual wear and take a stride into daily comfort.

Key Features :

The soft and structured denim fabric for durability

The slim fit enhances shape without feeling tight

The high-rise cut gives a modern touch to a classic

It works well with both tees and button-downs

The fabric may feel slightly rigid before first wash

A navy and off-white printed shirt by Here&Now has a subtle print of men who are more averse to flashiness. Either layered or on its own, it fits perfectly well into transitional wardrobes. It is your cue to spice up casual Fridays.

Key Features :

The soft cotton blend offers all-day breathability

The slim fit with a structured look

The subtle abstract print keeps the look versatile

It is ideal for layering over solids or under jackets

It may require ironing to maintain crispness

Kook N Keech offers the nostalgic denim-character with some street-like elements with these skater frayed shorts. Light wash and worn-away details make it casual, but the off-beat design brings it to the right amount of attitude.

Key Features :

The distressed design lends a rugged edge

The relaxed skater fit gives that extra movement

The frayed hems add to the laid-back vibe

It complements oversized tees and sneakers

The slightly thinner fabric may wear over time

Vacation looks should be easy, trendy, and match the one plan with another. The travel-friendly fashion choices by Myntra of these men make a 100 percent hit in terms of being easy to travel with, easy to wear, and easy to style. It can keep you comfortable as you walk around the coastal streets or as you spend your weekend getaway and nor does it lack in personality. Having breathable materials, clever fits and statement details, these staples will help make vacation styling a breeze. Bag them now on Myntra and make your holiday wardrobe the right way to do it.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.