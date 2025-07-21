Steal the Scene: Myntra’s Best Casual Looks for Men
From laid-back tees to rugged denim shorts, these Myntra picks are perfect for curating top vacation looks. Comfortable, easy to style and statement-making, these are ideal for your next getaway.
Updating your closet does not always mean revamping it and occasionally, it is only a few well-picked basics that are needed to transform all. Whether packing up to go on a weekend getaway, or preparing yourself to set out on the next big trip, Myntra now offers you styles that are comfortable and at the same time meets your personality and also trendy according to the season. There are low-key street and easy resort styles that these chosen fashion staples are ideal travel wardrobe finds. Discover four easy wear menswear items that are worthy of your luggage- check out Myntra as you need them on your upcoming trip or casual day out.
Video Courtesy - Myntra
Pronk Nirvana Printed Oversized T-Shirt
Image Source - Myntra.com
A graphic tee that will make you feel calm on the inside but stylish on the outside, this oversized tee by Pronk is more than just a tee that speaks to you on a calm outside jaunty tee inside. Created to feel relaxed but still make an impression, it will become your go-to. Give yourself some quirky comfort that feels fine.
Key Features :
- It is crafted from breathable cotton for all-day wear
- An oversized fit for a laid-back aesthetic
- The striking Nirvana-inspired graphic for added edge
- It pairs well with joggers, cargos, and shorts
- The print may fade slightly after multiple washes
Mast & Harbour Denim Shorts
Image Source - Myntra
These denim shorts are narrow-fitting and perfect for those days when you want to be relaxed, without sacrificing style. The high-rise profile and non-perfect ending make them fit quite well between day and night. Include them in your casual wear and take a stride into daily comfort.
Key Features :
- The soft and structured denim fabric for durability
- The slim fit enhances shape without feeling tight
- The high-rise cut gives a modern touch to a classic
- It works well with both tees and button-downs
- The fabric may feel slightly rigid before first wash
Here&Now Printed Casual Shirt
Image Source - Myntra.com
A navy and off-white printed shirt by Here&Now has a subtle print of men who are more averse to flashiness. Either layered or on its own, it fits perfectly well into transitional wardrobes. It is your cue to spice up casual Fridays.
Key Features :
- The soft cotton blend offers all-day breathability
- The slim fit with a structured look
- The subtle abstract print keeps the look versatile
- It is ideal for layering over solids or under jackets
- It may require ironing to maintain crispness
Kook N Keech Ripped Denim Shorts
Image Source - Myntra.com
Kook N Keech offers the nostalgic denim-character with some street-like elements with these skater frayed shorts. Light wash and worn-away details make it casual, but the off-beat design brings it to the right amount of attitude.
Key Features :
- The distressed design lends a rugged edge
- The relaxed skater fit gives that extra movement
- The frayed hems add to the laid-back vibe
- It complements oversized tees and sneakers
- The slightly thinner fabric may wear over time
Vacation looks should be easy, trendy, and match the one plan with another. The travel-friendly fashion choices by Myntra of these men make a 100 percent hit in terms of being easy to travel with, easy to wear, and easy to style. It can keep you comfortable as you walk around the coastal streets or as you spend your weekend getaway and nor does it lack in personality. Having breathable materials, clever fits and statement details, these staples will help make vacation styling a breeze. Bag them now on Myntra and make your holiday wardrobe the right way to do it.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.