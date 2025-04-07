Stunning Floral Playsuits For Women: Myntra Fashion Carnival

Playsuits, rompers, or mini jumpsuits are the ultimate one-and-done garments all about comfort without letting style take a back seat. They're in vogue again —especially floral prints screaming vacation vibes. From sweetheart necklines to belted waists to strapless bare shoulders, there's something for everyone. Here are four floral playsuits from renowned brands you need to watch out for during the sale and why they're all worth every rupee.

1. Berrylush Women Purple Printed Vacay Attire

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

If you want to channel your inner fashionista, this Berrylush printed playsuit is your calling. It features a purple floral print with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves, making it a standout for daytime outings or evening strolls. The waist tie-ups help define your figure while adding flair to the design.

Key Features:

Fabric: Polyester – flowy, light, and easy to wash

Neckline: Sweetheart – very flattering and feminine

Sleeves: Long sleeves – great for unstable weather

Pattern: Floral print – brings charm and holiday feel

Occasion: Great for brunches, holidays, or daytime events

Wash Care: Machine washable for convenience in everyday wear

Note: Long sleeves may be too warm on very hot days.

2. Sleek Italia Floral Printed Belted Playsuit

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Want something more put-together but still having a playful touch? This Sleek Italia blue and beige floral playsuit provides you with that old-school round-neck vibe paired with a waist belt to tie everything together. It's still casual for coffee shops but fancy enough for dinner reservations.

Key Features:

Fabric: Polyester – supple and cozy for everyday use

Neckline: Round neck – classic and demure

Sleeves: Short sleeves – perfect for summer

Pattern: Floral print all-over – bright and beautiful

Occasion: Relaxed but stylish – perfect for dates or outings

Wash Care: Machine wash for hassle-free maintenance

Note: The fabric may not be breathable enough for extremely humid conditions.

3. JC Mode Floral Printed V-Neck Jumpsuit

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

JC Mode dresses up with this blue and white floral jumpsuit that has a slimming V-neck and short sleeves. Its light shade and flowy silhouette are perfect for beach brunch or flea market window shopping.

Key Features:

Fabric: 100% Polyester – low maintenance and wrinkle-free

Neckline: V-neck – has a slimming effect and elongates the neck

Sleeves: Short sleeves – contributes comfort without adding bulk

Print: Soft floral pattern – elegant and understated

Closure: Effortless to wear and glide in

Style: Playsuit – one-piece suit avoids hassle

Note: Requires dry cleaning, which might not be as easy for everyday usage.

4. Trendyol Floral Printed Playsuit

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

For strappy shapes, the Trendyol floral playsuit is ideal. It's sleeveless with lacy shoulder straps and perfect for summer festivals or holidays. The green and white print is refreshing and very in fashion.

Key Features:

Fabric: 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane – relaxed with a little stretch

Neckline: Shoulder straps – relaxed and cool for warm weather

Sleeves: Sleeveless – ideal for warm weather and slipping over coats

Pattern: Floral print – brings the outfit to life

Closure: Slip-on style – quick to get on and off

Note: Shoulder straps may not provide sufficient support for some shapes.

These are the best playsuit you can buy for this summer. Whatever you opt for, these playsuits are stylish, in-fashion, and ideal for Spring/Summer 2025. With Myntra's Fashion Carnival between April 3 and April 8, you can choose these stunners at discounted prices. Don't worry—florals last an eternity. Now's the perfect time to make them yours. Shop now!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.