Get ready to enhance your wardrobe with trendy and functional women's cargo pants during Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale, which runs from February 6th to February 12th. Whether you're looking for something to wear on a casual occasion or the ideal pair for a laid-back day, this sale has a variety of patterns, colors, and fits. Discover cargo pants that are both stylish and useful, with comfy fabrics, trendy styles, and functional pockets. Shop from top brands at discounted prices, and take advantage of this limited-time offer to receive the greatest bargains on the most popular cargo pants. Don't miss out.

1. Bewakoof AIR 1.0 Women Oversized Cargo Joggers

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Bewakoof AIR 1.0 Women Oversized Cargo Joggers offer ultimate comfort with their relaxed fit and featherlight design. These green solid joggers are perfect for casual outings, featuring an elasticated waistband with drawstring closure and four pockets for convenience.

Key Features:

Fit: Relaxed fit for all-day comfort.

Material: 60% Cotton & 40% Polyester, offering breathability and durability.

Design: Elasticated waistband with drawstring closure for a secure fit and four spacious pockets.

Ventilation: High ventilation for breathability.

Seasonal: Suitable for multiple seasons with its lightweight design.

Adjustable: Lacks adjustable cuffs, which might not suit everyone’s preferences for fit around the ankle.

2. HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women Baggy Parachute Cargo Track Pants

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The HRX by Hrithik Roshan Women's Baggy Parachute Cargo Track Pants offer a blend of comfort and style. These black solid baggy-fit track pants are designed with an elasticated waistband and slip-on closure for an easy, relaxed fit.

Key Features:

Fit: Baggy fit that ensures comfort and relaxed wear.

Material: 100% polyester for durability and comfort.

Design: Elasticated waistband with slip-on closure for a comfortable and adjustable fit.

Pockets: Four spacious pockets to store essentials, enhancing the pants' utility.

Occasion: Perfect for casual outings, daily wear, and light activities.

Baggy Fit: The baggy fit might not be suitable for those preferring more fitted styles.

3. H&M Canvas Cargo Trousers

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The H&M Canvas Cargo Trousers are crafted from 100% cotton, offering a comfortable and durable fit. These trousers feature a low waist with elasticated back for added comfort and a zip fly with a press-stud closure.

Key Features:

Material: Made from 100% cotton, ensuring breathability and softness.

Design: Low waist with covered elastication at the back for a flexible and comfortable fit.

Pockets: Diagonal side pockets and bellows pockets on the legs with flaps, adding a stylish utilitarian touch.

Closure: Zip fly with press-stud for easy wear and secure fit.

Fit: Regular fit with wide legs, providing a relaxed and fashionable look.

Low Waist: The low waist design may not suit all body types or preferences.

4. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Women Solid Baggy Fit Parachute Trouser

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Roadster Women Solid Baggy Fit Parachute Trouser is designed for comfort and style with a solid black color and baggy fit. Made from 100% polyester, these trousers feature a high-rise waist with an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure, offering a relaxed fit with four pockets for added functionality.

Key Features:

Material: 100% polyester ensures a lightweight, breathable, and durable design.

Fit: Baggy-fit with high-rise waist for a laid-back, comfortable look.

Closure: Elasticated waistband with a drawstring for an adjustable and secure fit.

Pockets: Four pockets offer practicality, ideal for carrying essentials.

High- rise Waist: High-rise design may not appeal to everyone’s preference.

Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale, which runs from February 6th to February 12th, is an excellent opportunity to update your wardrobe with beautiful and functional women's cargo pants. Whether you favor loose fits, lightweight fabrics, or adaptable styles, this sale has something for everyone. There's something for everyone, from the soft Bewakoof AIR joggers to the robust HRX parachute track trousers. Don't miss out on great brands at unbelievable prices; purchase now to secure your favorite styles before the deal comes to an end.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.