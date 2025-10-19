Whether you are going to a formal event, semi-formal event or just want to turn heads on a casual day out, a smart blazer can be a perfect touch to your outfit. We pulled together a list of men's must-have blazers on Myntra with a stylish, fashionable, comfortable and easy to fit any occasion .There's a blazer for every moment and mood in this collection. Let's dive into their details!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The ManQ black blazer is your ideal partner. It is designed in a form fitting cut, making it a fresh take on classic formal attire. This blazer is perfect for business meetings, weddings or fine dining. This blazer offers a polished look, making it a versatile addition to any professional attire.

Key Features:

Basic black solid style.

Functional design.

Great for formal occasions.

Smooth inner lining for comfort.

Requires professional cleaning, which may be less convenient for regular use.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Mast & Harbour semi formal blazer is the perfect fit for you. With its clean cut, Mast & Harbour semi-formal blazer is perfect for office Fridays, dinner dates or networking events. The semi formal blazer givies formal vibe.

Key Features:

Versatile, semi-formal design.

Clean solid pattern.

Comfortable fabric feeling.

Clean, sharp look.

The color may look slightly different due to lighting.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Arrow Notched Slim Fit Casual Blazer is just that. It blends relaxed charm with a tailored fit so you look put together without feeling stiff. With its notched lapels and sleek cut, this blazer is perfect for dinners, casual business meets, or smart weekend looks.

Key Features:

Slim fit.

Casual and classy appearance.

Soft for fabulous performance.

Excellent for everyday wear.

Not ideal for formal occasions.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This SHOW OFF self-design cotton blazer is a unique piece that utilizes both texture and trend in an all-in-one style. The slim fit and premier cotton fabric give an effortless cool vibe that is ideally suited for parties, a date or a creative event when you want to make a statement while remaining confident.Elevate your wardrobe with this versatile piece that suits various occasions and pairs well with jeans.

Key Features:

Unique self-design.

100% cotton for breathability.

Made for special occasions.

Stylish yet comfortable.

Can easily wrinkle.

A good blazer is more than just a piece of clothing it’s a style statement. Whether you're heading to a meeting, a date or a casual outing, the right blazer instantly upgrades your look.Whether you want it to be formal with ManQ suits, semi-casual with Mast & Harbour, effortlessly stylish with Arrow or boldly unique with SHOWOFF, blazers help you dress your best self. Find out which blazer suits your vibe, or even better, get several to always have a selection! Because versatility is the name of the game when it comes to men's style. Don't just wear clothes, wear a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.