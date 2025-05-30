Stylish Co-ords Under ₹799 on Myntra: Trendy Matching Sets for Every Mood

Looking for a fashion-forward outfit that’s easy to wear and makes a big style impact? Co-ord sets are your answer! And the best part? You can now grab stunning, trend-savvy co-ords under budget on Myntra without compromising on quality. Whether you're heading to brunch, lounging on weekends, or making an impression at casual meetings, these curated co-ord picks offer the perfect mix of comfort and charm. Ready to discover your new go-to look? Let’s dive into the most stylish and affordable co-ords on Myntra.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

DressBerry Vibrant Leafy Tropical Print Shirt & Shorts Co-ord Set is perfect for adding up fun and joy to your looks. It is happy and bright and fun. Tropical leaf pattern and easy fit makes it just right for a walk on the beach, lunch in summer, or just relaxing in style.

Key Features:

Tropical Leaf Print: These are bright and fun for the summertime.

Short-Sleeved Shirt: They are light and give the chance for air to circulate in hot weather.

Matching Shorts: They are comfy to wear all of the time.

Soft Fabric: They are good for fun walks and trips.

May not be versatile enough for formal occasions or office wear.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

If you're all about street style with an edge, the Glitchez Raw Style Printed Relaxed Fit T-shirt & Shorts Co-ord Set is your perfect pick. Featuring edgy graphics and ultra-comfy cuts, this co-ord screams cool and carefree. Great for weekend hangs, errand runs, or relaxed evenings with friends.

Key Features:

Bold Graphic Print: Adds a raw, trendy edge to your outfit.

Relaxed Fit Tee: Casual and roomy for ultimate comfort.

Coordinated Shorts: Styled to match while keeping it laid-back.

Stretchable Fabric: Easy movement and soft feel.

The print may fade slightly after multiple washes—handle with care.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Sangria Pure Cotton Conversational Printed Co-ords blend traditional artistry with modern co-ord convenience.It is made with light frosted organic cotton, and have fun and silly prints. These are dressy enough for big days in the summer heat, mix up costume days, or even for lazy days in the summer sun. If you like to put some world into your closet, take your pick.

Key Features:

100% Cotton Fabric: Soft, breathable, and perfect for Indian summers.

Conversational Prints: Quirky and eye-catching designs.

Comfortable Fit: Loose yet stylish for daily wear.

Versatile Styling: Can be dressed up or down easily.

May require ironing after each wash due to pure cotton material.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Looking for a smart-casual outfit with a touch of elegance? The Tokyo Talkies Shirt-Collar Shirt with Trouser Co-ord Set is tailored for a polished look. Ideal for casual office days, semi-formal events, or smart weekend outings, this set balances structure with comfort for the modern woman.

Key Features:

Structured Shirt-Collar Design: Adds a crisp, office-ready finish.

Straight Fit Trousers: Sleek and stylish for formal-casual wear.

Coordinated Aesthetic: Looks well-put-together instantly.

Comfortable Fabric Blend: Keeps you cozy while looking sharp.

Might feel a bit warm for extremely hot and humid climates.

Why spend time matching outfits when these co-ord sets under budget on Myntra give you instant style and comfort in one go? From DressBerry’s tropical getaway vibe to Glitchez’s raw, street-ready charm, these sets redefine casual dressing. Prefer ethnic flair? Sangria’s cotton conversational prints have you covered. Want something that doubles as smart-casual? Tokyo Talkies’ shirt and trouser combo is a wardrobe must. These co-ords not only save time but also ensure you stay stylish no matter where you're headed. Grab your favorites before they're gone, and slay the matching game the Myntra way.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.