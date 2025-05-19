Stylish Comfort Under ₹699: Must-Have Women’s Trousers for Everyday
Discover the perfect pair of trousers that deliver on comfort, fit, and fashion with our top picks, all Under Budget on Myntra. Whether you love a relaxed vibe, a high-rise finish, or structured silhouettes, these trousers have something for every fashion-forward woman. In this article, we feature four standout women’s trousers available on Myntra that are ideal for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Get ready to meet your new favorite bottoms.
DIMPY GARMENTS: Women Comfort High-Rise Trouser
If you’re any who never gives in on the need for ease but still wants to look easy and good, the DIMPY GARMENTS Women Comfort High-Rise Trouser are ones you should put in your closet. They are made with fabric that lets air in and have a tall shape that makes them look great. These pants are good for long days at work, running to get coffee, or easy snacking or chatting with friends.
Key Features:
- High-Rise Waist: Provides tummy control and adds to a taller silhouette.
- Soft & Stretchable Fabric: Ensures maximum comfort throughout the day.
- Versatile Neutral Color: Easy to style with printed or plain tops.
- Tapered Fit: Gives a polished look while remaining cozy.
- The fabric may wrinkle quickly, requiring frequent ironing.
Glitchez: Women Easy Street Relaxed Fit Trousers
The Glitchez Women Easy Street Relaxed Fit Trousers are what you want. They mix good looks with laid-back ease. This makes them good for hanging with friends, travel or just staying on the couch on a slow day.
Key Features:
- Loose Fit Style: Let you move and also look good.
- Elastic Waistband: Fits you tight, but gives a little.
- Street Style: Good when matched with crop tops or fancy t-shirts.
- Can Breathe Fabric: Let's you stay cool when it is warm.
- Limited formal styling options due to its casual design.
Stylecast X Slyck: Solid Pattern Wide Leg Trousers
The Stylecast X Slyck Solid Pattern Wide Leg Trousers, the best match of style with ease. With their flowy, wide-leg cut and simpl,e solid pattern, these pants quickly make any dress look better.
Key Features:
- Wide-Leg Style: Makes your dress look best.
- Solid Pattern: Gives a simple and best look.
- Light Material: Fits for every hour of the day.
- Stretch Fit: Looks good for all shapes and sizes.
- Length may be too long for petite frames without alteration.
Tokyo Talkies: Women Navy Blue Straight Fit Mid-Rise Trousers
he Tokyo Talkies Navy Blue Straight Fit Mid-Rise Trousers on this woman that needs a pair of perfect trousers that she can wear to work and out. With its classic straight cut and a posh deep shade of blue navy, these trousers are perfect for anything after hours.
Key Features:
- Mid-Rise Cut: Offers balanced comfort and style.
- Professional Navy Color: Perfect for work environments.
- Straight Fit: Gives a structured, flattering silhouette.
- Smooth Fabric Texture: Adds a premium feel to the outfit.
- Not ideal for highly active days due to its structured design.
Whether you love a relaxed vibe or polished appeal, these trousers under budget on Myntra offer something for everyone. From DIMPY GARMENTS' high-rise comfort to Tokyo Talkies’ office-ready navy blue trousers, each piece in this list combines style, functionality, and affordability. The Glitchez relaxed fit trousers keep your street-style game strong, while Stylecast X Slyck’s wide-leg design adds runway-inspired drama to your everyday outfits. These picks are perfect additions to your wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket. So why wait? Head over to Myntra and grab your favorite pair today before they’re gone.
