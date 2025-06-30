Stylish Dresses Under 1500Rs You’ll Love from Myntra

If you love fashion and want to stay stylish without spending too much, Myntra is the perfect place for you. Myntra has a big collection of trendy clothes at low prices. You can shop safely, return easily, and get good deals during sales. Today, we’re showing you 4 pretty dresses — all under 1500 rs— that look amazing and feel comfortable. Whether you like floral prints, puff sleeves, or fitted styles, there’s something here for everyone!

Image source - Myntra.com



This dress has a pretty floral print and a flattering fit and flare shape. It feels light and soft, so it’s great for summer or spring. You can wear it for brunch, a picnic, or just a nice day out. It looks cute and girly and goes well with flats or sandals.

Key Features

Floral print makes it bright and happy

Fit & flare shape suits all body types

Smocked waist for comfort

Light material for warm weather

Colors may fade after many washes if not cared for gently.

Image source - Myntra.com



This cute dress has puff sleeves and a soft pink color. It looks sweet and stylish at the same time. The tiered design adds movement, and the smocked waist gives a nice fit. Perfect for college, shopping, or casual dates. It’s comfy and easy to wear for long hours.

Key Features

Puff sleeves add a cute touch

V-neck and smocking make it stylish

Tiered bottom gives flowy shape

Light and breezy fabric

Puff sleeves may feel bulky under a jacket or sweater.

Image source - Myntra.com



This fitted dress is great for a bold and modern look. It hugs your body and has cute shoulder straps. The maroon color is rich and works for both day and night. You can wear it with heels for a party or with a jacket for a casual vibe.

Key Features

Bodycon fit shows off your figure

Cotton fabric is soft and comfy

Easy-to-wear shoulder straps

Great for parties and outings

Might feel too tight for curvier body types.

Image source - Myntra.com



This long dress is perfect for a calm and classy style. It’s simple, elegant, and can be worn to many places. The fit and flare design makes it flow nicely, and it’s easy to dress up with a belt or jewelry. Great for dinners, day trips, or casual office days.

Key Features

Maxi length for a graceful look

Fit and flare shape for comfort

Simple design works with any accessories

Soft material feels nice on skin

It doesn’t have prints or bold colors for those who like patterns.

You don’t need to spend a lot to look stylish. These 4 beautiful dresses from Myntra are all under 1500rs and give you the best mix of fashion, comfort, and value. From floral prints and puff sleeves to simple maxis and fitted bodycons, there’s something for everyone. Myntra makes shopping easy with great discounts, fast delivery, and secure payments. These dresses are easy to wear and even easier to love. So go ahead, pick your favorite and make every day feel a little more special — all while staying on budget!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.