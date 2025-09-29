Stylish Ethnic Wear for Women Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025

Ethnic clothing is an old fashioned method of demonstrating sophistication and custom. Kurtas and kurti are stylish and can be worn to give your appearance a new look in case of casual outing or a feast. As the Myntra Big Fashion festival 2025 takes place on 23 rd to 30th September, this is the best time to purchase quality ethnically oriented items on special offers. Find out new designs that are comfortable, good fashion and traditional to wear to achieve a refined festival look.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This Floral Backless Straight Kurta is ideal in terms of casual and semi-formal attire. Constructed out of pure cotton, it is comfortable and breathable with the floral design that gives your look a feminine presence.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric for comfort and breathability

Backless design adds modern elegance

Straight cut ensures a flattering fit

Easy to pair with leggings or palazzos

May require delicate washing to maintain print

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Spice up your wardrobe with this Printed Flared Sleeves Sequinned Kurta. It is lightweight and sexy with sequinned details and flared sleeves that gives it a festival and elegant look on any occasion.

Key Features:

Sequinned embellishments for subtle shine

Flared sleeves add a stylish touch

Lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear

Can be paired with leggings or palazzos

May need careful handling to preserve sequins

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The set consists of a dupatta and trousers in Pink Viscose Rayon Floral Print which is a complete ethnic outfit. It is comfortable and soft with breathable fabric and is enhanced by the floral print that prevents the look from becoming dull and monotonous.

Key Features:

Complete set with kurta, trousers, and dupatta

Viscose rayon fabric for lightweight comfort

Floral print adds charm and elegance

Suitable for casual and festive occasions

Dupatta may require careful draping to avoid slipping

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This V-Neck Straight Kurta set will take your ethnic style to the next level. Combined with palazzos and a dupatta, it is ideal in festive occasions, or casual celebrations with its floral print and fancy design.

Key Features:

V-neck design adds a modern look

Palazzos and dupatta complete the outfit

Lightweight and breathable fabric for comfort

Easy to accessorize with minimal jewelry

May require gentle washing to maintain color

Wearing the appropriate ethnic clothing will add style and comfort in both everyday and celebrative events. Straight-cut kurtas, sequinned and entire sets of kurtas can be used and still have the same elegance. As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2025 takes place between 23rd and 30th September, such ethnic items can be found with exuberating discounts. You can invest in clothes that merge traditional and contemporary looks which will keep your fashionable wardrobe fashionable, comfortable and will keep you prepared to any party. This festival is the occasion to replenish your ethnic collection.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.