Stylish Kurtis For Women To Shop At Myntra Big Fashion Festival

Kurtas and kurtis are eternal classics in the wardrobe of every woman, which brings the right mix of tradition and the sense of modernity. No matter the occasion you are about to attend, be it festive celebrations, casual daytime clothes or office attire, these versatile clothes will never go out of fashion. The season is full of inspires of mirror work designs, silk mixtures, flowers, and layered looks which can address all occasions. As the Myntra Big Fashion Festival runs currently, now is the time to update your wardrobe with something that is stylish and convenient at the same time.

This printed keyhole neck Anarkali kurta, with flared sleeve and mirror work is a stylish choice in festive items. The flowing style of it gives it a royal shape, which makes it the piece that cannot be left out.

Key features:

Festal sparkle is reflected in a mirror work detailing.

Stylish and modern flared sleeves.

Keyhole neckline to do the current fashion.

Fits well with long working hours.

Mirror detailing is a very delicate task that needs to be washed.

This outfit is completed with an embroidered kurti decorated with sequins, trousers and a dupatta. It is the comfort and style that you want to wear when you are out celebrating or doing family business.

Key features:

Silk blend fabric is used to give a richness and shine.

Festal glitz is given by sequins and embroidery.

Included dupatta and trousers to wear as one.

Regular fit to wear long.

May feel too warm with warm weather.

This printed A-line kurta is made of floral fabric and is a versatile piece of clothing that can be worn daily. It is a perfect combination of simplicity and sophistication, and one can use it in work, college, or even in any casual event without losing the comfort.

Key features:

A touch of freshness is added with floral print.

A-line cut suits other types of body.

Light clothes guarantee day to day comfort.

Can be easily paired with leggings or palazzos.

Lighter design might not be festival fit .

A decorated kurti overlay dress combined with salwar and dupatta is a stylish dress that is easy to wear. It is a very comfortable and stylish outfit that is suitable at functions or family gatherings.

Key features:

Added flow and style are provided through layer design.

Available with salwar and dupatta to wear.

Traditional charm is improved using floral pattern.

Wears well and is comfortable.

May requires additional attention in order to have detailed layering.

The kurtas and kurtis will always be a fashion staple, with a combination of coziness and conservatism. These designs are a welcome change to your wardrobe with the glittery mirrors festive to the casual nature of florals. Since the Myntra Big Fashion Festival is underway now, it is the ideal opportunity to take advantage of versatile kurtas and set bundles at a fantastic price. These kurtas will see you out in no-fuss style whether you are heading to celebrations, work or just casual wear.

