Stylish Kurtis Under ₹400 – Budget-Friendly Ethnic Picks

Add a vibrant touch to your ethnic wardrobe with kurtis under ₹400 on Flipkart. Perfect for daily wear, work, or casual events, these kurtis come in breathable fabrics and lovely prints. Whether you prefer straight cuts, A-line, or flared styles, you’ll find designs that suit your personality and comfort. Affordable yet trendy, kurtis at this price offer incredible value for women who want elegance on a budget. Pair them with leggings, jeans, or palazzos for a complete look.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Surhi offers a vibrant multicolor kurta crafted in a breathable cotton blend that’s perfect for both daily wear and casual gatherings. The straight cut offers a flattering fit, while the prints add a pop of playful charm. It’s a reliable wardrobe addition that effortlessly blends ease and elegance.

Key features:

Soft cotton blend keeps the kurta light and breathable

Multicolor prints bring in vibrancy and character

Straight silhouette offers a clean and flattering fit

Ideal for styling with leggings or cigarette pants

Fabric may require careful wash to retain color

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This beige straight kurta from Fyunl is made from smooth viscose rayon, offering a flowy, elegant drape that feels great on the skin. The subtle print gives it a minimal yet graceful look, making it suitable for light office wear or relaxed daytime outings.

Key features:

Viscose rayon provides a sleek, soft-to-touch texture

Subtle beige hue with light prints for elegant minimalism

Straight fit complements both formal and casual bottoms

Feels airy and is suitable for warmer climates

Slightly delicate material may wrinkle with long wear

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Pingaksh delivers everyday comfort with this maroon kurta featuring delicate prints and a soft cotton-rayon blend. With its simple structure and appealing hue, it’s a great pick for daily wear, small functions, or styling with ethnic accessories.

Key features:

Cotton rayon blend gives comfort with a mild sheen

Rich maroon tone adds depth to the printed design

Straight fit flatters various body types

Easy to accessorize for a semi-ethnic look

Print detailing may fade after multiple washes

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This multicolor embroidered kurta from Physil showcases traditional charm with contemporary wearability. Made from pure cotton, it’s breathable and soft on the skin, while the embroidery detail lends it an elegant, festive-ready edge. Ideal for both festive moments and refined daywear.

Key features:

Pure cotton ensures maximum breathability and comfort

Embroidery work adds texture and ethnic finesse

Multicolor pattern balances tradition with modern tones

Works well for festive occasions or puja wear

Embroidery may require gentle handling to avoid fraying

Kurtis under ₹400 are proof that you can be fashionable without spending a fortune on Flipkart. Crafted from soft cottons, rayons, and blends, they are suitable for all-day wear in warm climates. These kurtis allow for effortless ethnic styling, offering the right balance of modesty and modernity. Whether for college, work, or home, these pieces promise both comfort and visual appeal. Refresh your ethnic wardrobe with timeless kurtis that deliver everyday style at everyday prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.