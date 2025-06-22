Stylish Kurtis Under ₹400 – Budget-Friendly Ethnic Picks
Add a vibrant touch to your ethnic wardrobe with kurtis under ₹400 on Flipkart. Perfect for daily wear, work, or casual events, these kurtis come in breathable fabrics and lovely prints. Whether you prefer straight cuts, A-line, or flared styles, you’ll find designs that suit your personality and comfort. Affordable yet trendy, kurtis at this price offer incredible value for women who want elegance on a budget. Pair them with leggings, jeans, or palazzos for a complete look.
Surhi Printed Cotton Blend Straight Kurta
Surhi offers a vibrant multicolor kurta crafted in a breathable cotton blend that’s perfect for both daily wear and casual gatherings. The straight cut offers a flattering fit, while the prints add a pop of playful charm. It’s a reliable wardrobe addition that effortlessly blends ease and elegance.
Key features:
- Soft cotton blend keeps the kurta light and breathable
- Multicolor prints bring in vibrancy and character
- Straight silhouette offers a clean and flattering fit
- Ideal for styling with leggings or cigarette pants
- Fabric may require careful wash to retain color
Fyunl Printed Viscose Rayon Straight Kurta
This beige straight kurta from Fyunl is made from smooth viscose rayon, offering a flowy, elegant drape that feels great on the skin. The subtle print gives it a minimal yet graceful look, making it suitable for light office wear or relaxed daytime outings.
Key features:
- Viscose rayon provides a sleek, soft-to-touch texture
- Subtle beige hue with light prints for elegant minimalism
- Straight fit complements both formal and casual bottoms
- Feels airy and is suitable for warmer climates
- Slightly delicate material may wrinkle with long wear
Pingaksh Printed Cotton Rayon Straight Kurta
Pingaksh delivers everyday comfort with this maroon kurta featuring delicate prints and a soft cotton-rayon blend. With its simple structure and appealing hue, it’s a great pick for daily wear, small functions, or styling with ethnic accessories.
Key features:
- Cotton rayon blend gives comfort with a mild sheen
- Rich maroon tone adds depth to the printed design
- Straight fit flatters various body types
- Easy to accessorize for a semi-ethnic look
- Print detailing may fade after multiple washes
Physil Embroidered Pure Cotton Straight Kurta
This multicolor embroidered kurta from Physil showcases traditional charm with contemporary wearability. Made from pure cotton, it’s breathable and soft on the skin, while the embroidery detail lends it an elegant, festive-ready edge. Ideal for both festive moments and refined daywear.
Key features:
- Pure cotton ensures maximum breathability and comfort
- Embroidery work adds texture and ethnic finesse
- Multicolor pattern balances tradition with modern tones
- Works well for festive occasions or puja wear
- Embroidery may require gentle handling to avoid fraying
Kurtis under ₹400 are proof that you can be fashionable without spending a fortune on Flipkart. Crafted from soft cottons, rayons, and blends, they are suitable for all-day wear in warm climates. These kurtis allow for effortless ethnic styling, offering the right balance of modesty and modernity. Whether for college, work, or home, these pieces promise both comfort and visual appeal. Refresh your ethnic wardrobe with timeless kurtis that deliver everyday style at everyday prices.
