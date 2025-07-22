Stylish Leather Jackets to Buy Now on Myntra for That Bold Look

A good leather jacket instantly levels up your winter style. Whether you're aiming for edgy, classic, or modern streetwear vibes, Myntra offers a curated mix of casual leather jackets for both men and women. From sleek mandarin collars to hooded designs and solid finishes, these jackets are equal parts functional and fashionable. Below are three must-have leather jackets that bring warmth, structure, and major style to your cold-weather wardrobe.

Stay snug and stylish with this Freakins Leather Jacket, tailored for women who love sharp silhouettes with a minimal feel. The clean finish and fitted cut make it great for layering or standalone styling. A wardrobe essential for cold-weather fashion.

Key Features:

Faux leather for a sleek and cruelty-free look

Fitted silhouette that flatters most body types

Easy to style with both jeans and dresses

Ideal for chilly evenings or windy days

Material might feel slightly stiff initially

For men who prefer comfort with attitude, this Here & Now Hooded Leather Jacket delivers. With a detachable hood and casual vibe, it’s ideal for everyday winter wear with a sporty touch. A reliable pick for college or weekend looks.

Key Features:

Comes with a hood for added warmth and style

Faux leather exterior with soft lining inside

Solid zip-up design with front pockets

Perfect for casual, off-duty winter outfits

Might not be ideal for heavy layering underneath

This Only Women’s Jacket features a mandarin collar and minimalist cut that gives off major boss energy. Great for smart-casual looks or when you want a clean, tailored layer. A go-to option for both daywear and nights out.

Key Features:

Structured mandarin collar for a modern edge

Smooth faux leather gives a polished feel

Slim-fit design enhances formal or semi-casual outfits

Pairs well with boots and skinny jeans

Not ideal for extreme cold without layering

Elevate your street style with the StyleCast x Revolte Men's Lightweight Oversized Leather Jacket. Designed for bold, fashion-forward looks, this jacket blends edgy aesthetics with all-day comfort. Perfect for layering, it’s a statement piece for cooler days and late-night outings.

Key Features:

Oversized fit for a relaxed, modern silhouette

Lightweight faux leather for easy wear

Zippered front and pockets for functionality

Versatile black color pairs well with any outfit

May not provide enough warmth in very cold weather

Leather jackets are not just seasonal outerwear—they are timeless pieces that add effortless style to any outfit. Myntra offers a great collection featuring smart cuts, dependable warmth, and modern design details, all at affordable prices. Whether you like classic looks, sporty styles, or simple minimal designs, you’ll find a leather jacket that fits your vibe perfectly. Adding one to your winter wardrobe can instantly upgrade your everyday outfits, giving you a cool and confident look no matter the occasion. Shop now for your perfect leather jacket.

