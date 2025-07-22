Stylish Leather Jackets to Buy Now on Myntra for That Bold Look
Upgrade your winter outfits with stylish faux leather jackets from Myntra. These versatile pieces combine warmth, edge, and all-day comfort at budget-friendly prices.
A good leather jacket instantly levels up your winter style. Whether you're aiming for edgy, classic, or modern streetwear vibes, Myntra offers a curated mix of casual leather jackets for both men and women. From sleek mandarin collars to hooded designs and solid finishes, these jackets are equal parts functional and fashionable. Below are three must-have leather jackets that bring warmth, structure, and major style to your cold-weather wardrobe.
Freakins Solid Leather Jacket
Stay snug and stylish with this Freakins Leather Jacket, tailored for women who love sharp silhouettes with a minimal feel. The clean finish and fitted cut make it great for layering or standalone styling. A wardrobe essential for cold-weather fashion.
Key Features:
- Faux leather for a sleek and cruelty-free look
- Fitted silhouette that flatters most body types
- Easy to style with both jeans and dresses
- Ideal for chilly evenings or windy days
- Material might feel slightly stiff initially
Here & Now Hooded Leather Jacket
For men who prefer comfort with attitude, this Here & Now Hooded Leather Jacket delivers. With a detachable hood and casual vibe, it’s ideal for everyday winter wear with a sporty touch. A reliable pick for college or weekend looks.
Key Features:
- Comes with a hood for added warmth and style
- Faux leather exterior with soft lining inside
- Solid zip-up design with front pockets
- Perfect for casual, off-duty winter outfits
- Might not be ideal for heavy layering underneath
Only Mandarin Collar Leather Jacket
This Only Women’s Jacket features a mandarin collar and minimalist cut that gives off major boss energy. Great for smart-casual looks or when you want a clean, tailored layer. A go-to option for both daywear and nights out.
Key Features:
- Structured mandarin collar for a modern edge
- Smooth faux leather gives a polished feel
- Slim-fit design enhances formal or semi-casual outfits
- Pairs well with boots and skinny jeans
- Not ideal for extreme cold without layering
StyleCast x Revolte Men Lightweight Oversized Leather Jacket
Elevate your street style with the StyleCast x Revolte Men's Lightweight Oversized Leather Jacket. Designed for bold, fashion-forward looks, this jacket blends edgy aesthetics with all-day comfort. Perfect for layering, it’s a statement piece for cooler days and late-night outings.
Key Features:
- Oversized fit for a relaxed, modern silhouette
- Lightweight faux leather for easy wear
- Zippered front and pockets for functionality
- Versatile black color pairs well with any outfit
- May not provide enough warmth in very cold weather
Leather jackets are not just seasonal outerwear—they are timeless pieces that add effortless style to any outfit. Myntra offers a great collection featuring smart cuts, dependable warmth, and modern design details, all at affordable prices. Whether you like classic looks, sporty styles, or simple minimal designs, you’ll find a leather jacket that fits your vibe perfectly. Adding one to your winter wardrobe can instantly upgrade your everyday outfits, giving you a cool and confident look no matter the occasion. Shop now for your perfect leather jacket.
