Stylish Men’s Shorts on Myntra: Trendy Picks for Every Occasion

A good pair of shorts can completely elevate your casual wardrobe while keeping you comfortable throughout the day. Whether you’re heading for a relaxed weekend, a workout session, or a casual meet-up, the right fabric, fit, and design make all the difference. Myntra offers a wide range of men’s shorts that combine style, practicality, and comfort. From classic chinos to utility-focused cargos, these options cater to diverse preferences. Below, we highlight four standout pairs that make dressing casual effortless while staying on-trend.

The XYXX cotton chino shorts offer a sophisticated yet comfortable option for men who want a refined casual look. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, these shorts are soft, breathable, and gentle on the skin. The antimicrobial technology ensures the fabric stays fresh even after long hours of wear, making it perfect for travel, casual outings, or simply lounging. The tailored fit adds structure without feeling restrictive, allowing for a sharp appearance with ultimate comfort.

Key Features:

Made from 100% pure cotton for a soft, airy feel.

Antimicrobial technology keeps the fabric fresh throughout the day.

Chino style adds a clean, versatile look suitable for multiple occasions.

Tailored fit provides a structured appearance while maintaining comfort.

Limited stretch may feel snug for those who prefer a looser fit.

The R.Code loose-fit cargo shorts are perfect for men who prioritize practicality without compromising style. Featuring multiple utility pockets, these high-rise shorts are designed for outdoor adventures, casual meet-ups, or travel. The durable cotton-blend fabric ensures long-lasting wear, while the adjustable waistband adds flexibility and a secure fit. The loose design allows unrestricted movement, making them ideal for warm weather or active days.

Key Features:

Loose fit design provides comfort and easy mobility.

Multiple spacious pockets offer practical storage for essentials.

Durable cotton-blend fabric suitable for daily wear.

Adjustable waistband ensures a secure, customizable fit.

Slightly heavier fabric may feel warm in humid conditions.

For those who prefer simplicity, the Sandpiper regular fit shorts are a classic choice. With a clean design and comfortable construction, they’re perfect for everyday casual wear. The regular fit ensures balance between relaxed comfort and structured style, making them easy to pair with any casual top. Their breathable fabric keeps you cool in warm weather, while sturdy stitching guarantees long-lasting durability. These shorts are versatile enough to be worn at home, on short trips, or for casual outings.

Key Features:

Regular fit balances comfort and style.

Lightweight, breathable fabric ideal for warm days.

Minimal design pairs effortlessly with t-shirts, polos, or casual shirts.

Durable construction ensures long-lasting wear.

Color may slightly fade after frequent washes.

The U.S. Polo Assn. relaxed-fit shorts provide an effortless and versatile option for everyday wear. Crafted from soft, durable cotton, these shorts allow free movement and all-day comfort. Subtle branding adds a touch of sophistication, while the relaxed fit makes them ideal for travel, casual outings, or lounging. These shorts strike the perfect balance between comfort and polished style, making them a go-to wardrobe essential for men who like to stay casual but presentable.

Key Features:

Soft cotton fabric ensures breathable comfort.

Relaxed fit allows easy movement and a laid-back feel.

Subtle branding provides a stylish, understated appeal.

Ideal for casual wear, travel, or weekend leisure.

May require light ironing to maintain a crisp appearance.

Myntra’s collection of men’s shorts combines style, comfort, and functionality to meet diverse needs. Whether you prefer the refined look of chinos, the utility of cargos, the simplicity of regular fits, or the relaxed ease of branded shorts, each pair delivers quality and versatility. Investing in a few high-quality shorts ensures you stay stylish, comfortable, and confident, whether at home, on casual outings, or during weekend adventures. Explore Myntra today to find the perfect pair that suits your lifestyle and personal style.

