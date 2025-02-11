Stylish & Trendy Women’s Skort at Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale

Female shorts offer the best combination of comfort and fashionable apparel. The Myntra website offers a complete selection of feminine styles that include floral patterns as well as high-rise skorts and pleated designs along with traditional cotton shorts. Now, get your favourite shorts at unbeatable prices during the Myntra Fashion Carnival happening from 6-12 Feb. Let us look at the best picks for you!

1. Kibo Floral Printed High-Rise Mini Skorts

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Users can enjoy both elegance through skort style and comfort through short design from the Kibo Floral Printed Mini Skorts. These shorts serve as an excellent choice for relaxed outings during brunch with friends.

Key Features:

Soft fabric: Made from high-quality polyester to ensure all-day comfort.

High-rise fit: Enhances the waistline and flatters your figure.

Floral print design: Adds a trendy and feminine touch.

Versatile: Pair with a crop top, t-shirt and blouse.

Comfortable skort style: Looks like a skirt with the functionality of shorts.

Limited stretch: It may feel slightly snug for some body types.

2. DressBerry Women High-Rise Haven Pleated Pockets Shorts

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The DressBerry Pleated Pockets Shorts are a perfect amalgamation of style and functionality, making them a must-have for casual and semi-formal outfits.

Key Features:

Pleated design: Gives a clean and classy look.

Functional pockets: Adds functionality to the product without destroying the style quotient.

Breathable fabric: Made from good quality cotton, keeping you fresh throughout the day.

High-rise waist: A very flattering feature for any physique.

Wrinkle-prone material: It may need ironing quite often.

3. Virgio Women Cotton Mini Length Solid Shorts

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Virgio Cotton Mini Shorts is that perfect juncture in comfort and minimalism in fashion. Best in daily wear and summer activities

Key Features :

Pure fabric: It is made up of 98% Cotton and 2% Spandex to ensure its breathability and softness

Solid colour style: It is quite versatile with its matching tops

Mini length: Gives a fashionable and youthful appearance.

Elastic waistband: For a snug, comfortable fit.

Light fabric: Not great in truly cold weather.

4. Bewakoof Women Floral Printed High-Rise Mini Shorts

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Step into effortless style with Bewakoof Women Floral Printed High-Rise Mini Shorts. Featuring a trendy floral design and a comfortable high-rise fit, these mini shorts are perfect for casual outings and summer vibes.

Key Features:

Floral print pattern: Adds some fun and brings out the youthful and stylish vitality.

High-rise waist: Making your curves all the more eloquent.

Soft and lightweight: Made from viscose to keep you feeling fresh and comfortable all day.

Elastic waistband: For a snug yet flexible fit.

Print may fade over time: Gentle wash care is recommended.

From floral skorts to comfy cotton shorts, get the right pair to refresh your wardrobe. Now is the right time to shop with our special discounts on Myntra Fashion Carnival, happening from 6th to 12th Feb. Grab your favourite pair before it runs out and get style, comfort, and savings—all in one. Upgrade your summer wardrobe with these stylish and comfortable shorts from Kibo, DressBerry, Virgio, and Bewakoof. Whether you love floral prints, high-rise fits, pleated pockets, or classic cotton designs, these trendy picks are perfect for any occasion. Don't miss out on the Myntra Fashion Carnival (Feb 6–12)—your chance to grab these fashionable shorts at unbeatable prices. Shop now on Myntra and refresh your collection with the best deals!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.