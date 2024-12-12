Stylish Women’s Cord Sets at Unbeatable Prices – Myntra End of Reason Sale

Cord sets are the ultimate in stylish comfort, offering a coordinated, chic look that’s perfect for a range of occasions. Made from soft, textured fabric, these sets typically feature a matching top and bottom, making it easy to create a polished yet laid-back outfit. Whether you're lounging at home, running errands, or meeting friends for a casual day out, cord sets offer both warmth and fashion-forward flair.

1. StyleCast White Typography Printed Sweatshirt & Joggers

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The StyleCast White Typography Printed Sweatshirt & Joggers set is the ultimate combination of comfort and style. This matching loungewear set includes a trendy white sweatshirt featuring bold typography prints and cozy joggers, making it perfect for a casual day out, lounging at home, or a weekend hangout. Crafted from soft, breathable fabric, this set ensures comfort throughout the day while offering a contemporary and fashionable look. The sweatshirt features a relaxed fit with a round neck, while the joggers have an elastic waistband and cuffed ankles for a snug and stylish fit. Whether you're styling it for a laid-back day or pairing it with sneakers for a casual street look, this set is a versatile wardrobe essential.

Key Features:

Bold Typography Print: Features eye-catching typography prints on the sweatshirt for a stylish and modern look.

Soft, Comfortable Fabric: Made from soft fabric that provides all-day comfort, perfect for lounging or casual outings.

Limited for Formal Occasions: The casual design may not be suitable for formal or semi-formal events.

White Color Maintenance: The white color may require frequent washing to maintain its clean, fresh look, especially with typography prints.

2. Tokyo Talkies Sporty Crop Jacket With Trouser

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Tokyo Talkies Sporty Crop Jacket With Trouser is a bold and stylish loungewear set that combines sporty vibes with a chic, modern twist. The crop jacket is designed with a relaxed fit and sporty details like a zip-up closure and ribbed cuffs, offering both comfort and a flattering silhouette. Paired with matching trousers, the set creates a sleek, coordinated look perfect for a casual outing, lounging at home, or even a workout session. The trousers feature an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit, while the soft fabric ensures you stay comfortable throughout the day. Whether you're aiming for an athleisure look or just want a trendy and easy-to-wear outfit, this sporty crop jacket and trouser set offers the perfect balance of fashion and comfort.

Key Features:

Sporty Crop Jacket: Features a zip-up closure and ribbed cuffs for a sporty and trendy look.

Coordinated Set: The matching jacket and trousers create a seamless, chic athleisure outfit.

Limited Formal Wear Suitability: The sporty design may not be appropriate for more formal events or professional settings.

Crop Style: The crop jacket design may not suit all body types or preferences, especially for those who prefer longer or full-coverage outerwear.

3. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Side Stripe Regular Fit Co-Ords

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Side Stripe Regular Fit Co-Ords is a trendy and comfortable co-ord set designed to provide effortless style and all-day comfort. Featuring a casual yet chic design, this set includes a relaxed-fit top with sporty side stripes and matching trousers that enhance the overall sporty aesthetic. The top has a modern fit with a round neckline and short sleeves, while the trousers feature an elastic waistband for added comfort. The side stripe detailing adds a dynamic touch, giving the outfit a sleek, athletic vibe. Ideal for casual outings, running errands, or weekend relaxation, this co-ord set strikes the perfect balance between sporty and stylish.

Key Features:

Side Stripe Design: Bold side stripe detailing on both the top and trousers adds a sporty, modern touch.

Regular Fit: A relaxed and comfortable regular fit that provides a laid-back yet stylish look.

Limited Formal Wear: The sporty design may not be suitable for formal occasions or professional environments.

Fitted Design: The regular fit may not be ideal for those who prefer loose, oversized styles.

4. STREET 9 Solid Shoulder Straps Crop Top With Trousers Co-Ords

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The STREET 9 Solid Shoulder Straps Crop Top With Trousers Co-Ords is the perfect combination of chic, modern style and comfort. This trendy co-ord set includes a solid-colored crop top with thin shoulder straps and a pair of matching trousers that create a coordinated, fashionable look. The crop top features a flattering design with adjustable shoulder straps, allowing for a customizable fit, while the trousers have a relaxed, straight-leg silhouette with an elastic waistband for comfort and ease. Ideal for casual outings, brunches, or a fun day out with friends, this co-ord set offers effortless style and versatility. Whether paired with sneakers or heels, this set will make you look stylish with minimal effort.

Key Features:

Solid Color Design: A simple yet chic solid color design that allows for versatile styling and easy pairing with accessories.

Adjustable Shoulder Straps: The crop top features adjustable straps for a customizable, comfortable fit.

Limited Formal Wear: The casual style may not be appropriate for formal or business occasions.

Crop Top Design: The crop top style may not suit everyone, especially those who prefer more coverage.

Women’s cord sets are a must-have for those seeking comfort without compromising on style. With their soft, textured fabric and coordinated design, these sets offer the perfect blend of chic, casual wear that can be dressed up or down. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale offers incredible opportunities to score exclusive deals, including the VIP Ticket Deals, which grant access to special offers and early-bird discounts. One of the highlights is the 15-Minute Flash Deal, where you can grab limited-time discounts on popular products. You'll also find an exclusive collection of premium brands through Whitesea Brands, showcasing high-quality, luxurious fashion at unbeatable prices. Plus, don't miss out on the Final Top Deals of the Year, featuring the most-loved brands that have seen the highest sales in 2024. With these unbeatable offers, now is the perfect time to shop your favorite styles before the sale ends on 17th December.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.