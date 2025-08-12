Stylish Women’s Kurta Sets to Shop During Myntra Sale

From classic cotton suits to richly embroidered festive sets, there’s something for every taste and budget. With discounts from top brands and stylish new arrivals, this limited-time sale is your perfect chance to shop fashionable and comfortable kurta sets at unbeatable prices.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This beautiful kurta set by KALINI features delicate Chikankari embroidery on breathable pure cotton, making it an elegant and comfortable choice for casual or festive occasions. The straight-fit kurta is paired with coordinating trousers and a light dupatta, offering a graceful, traditional appeal with a touch of modern simplicity.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric for all-day comfort

Detailed Chikankari-style floral embroidery

Straight-cut kurta with matching trousers

Lightweight dupatta for an elegant finish

Ideal for summer outings, poojas, or casual gatherings

Needs gentle washing to maintain embroidery

White/light colors may require careful handling

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Indo Era kurta set blends floral thread embroidery with classic design, crafted in soft pure cotton. The regular-fit kurta features delicate embroidery that adds a festive yet understated look. Paired with comfortable trousers and a flowy dupatta, this set is a perfect go-to for semi-formal events or daytime functions.

Key Features:

Made from breathable, skin-friendly pure cotton

Elegant thread embroidery with floral motifs

Comes with trousers and a matching dupatta

Suitable for festive, office, or casual wear

Subtle color tones for a refined aesthetic

May lack vibrancy for those seeking bold colors

Fabric can wrinkle easily due to cotton base

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Libas offers a vibrant twist on tradition with this mustard Anarkali kurta set. Crafted in cotton, the printed kurta features a flared silhouette, perfect for festive looks and day events. The coordinating trousers and soft dupatta enhance the complete ethnic ensemble while keeping it breathable and comfortable.

Key Features:

Bold mustard color with traditional prints

Flattering Anarkali flared design

Pure cotton material for ease and comfort

Comes with tapered trousers and a dupatta

Ideal for festive wear, family gatherings, or brunch events

Color may fade slightly after multiple washes

Flared style may not appeal to those who prefer straight fits

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

This Varanga kurta set showcases delicate floral embroidery paired with a modern V-neckline, adding an elegant and feminine touch. Made from pure cotton, it balances comfort and style effortlessly. The coordinating trousers and matching dupatta complete the look for casual festive days or ethnic officewear.

Key Features:

Soft, breathable pure cotton fabric

Elegant floral thread embroidery

Stylish V-neckline adds a modern twist

Comfortable trousers and soft dupatta included

Perfect for everyday ethnic styling or small occasions

V-neck may not suit everyone’s style preference

Requires gentle care to preserve embroidery detailing

Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe with stylish and comfortable women’s kurta sets. Whether you prefer the intricate chikankari embroidery of Kalini, the delicate thread work from Indo Era and Varanga, or the vibrant Anarkali style by Libas, these kurta sets offer a blend of tradition and modern fashion. With great discounts and a variety of fabrics and designs, this sale makes it easy to find the perfect kurta set for festive occasions, casual outings, or workwear. Don’t miss out on grabbing these elegant ensembles at fantastic prices during the Myntra sale!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.