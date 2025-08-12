Stylish Women’s Kurta Sets to Shop During Myntra Sale
Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale, happening from 11th to 15th August, is the ideal time to revamp your ethnic wardrobe with elegant and stylish kurta sets for women. Whether you're looking for festive-ready outfits, workwear, or everyday ethnic wear, Myntra is offering great deals on kurta sets in various styles, fabrics, and patterns.
From classic cotton suits to richly embroidered festive sets, there’s something for every taste and budget. With discounts from top brands and stylish new arrivals, this limited-time sale is your perfect chance to shop fashionable and comfortable kurta sets at unbeatable prices.
1. KALINI – Floral Embroidered Pure Cotton Chikankari Straight Kurta With Trousers and Dupatta
Image Source: Myntra
This beautiful kurta set by KALINI features delicate Chikankari embroidery on breathable pure cotton, making it an elegant and comfortable choice for casual or festive occasions. The straight-fit kurta is paired with coordinating trousers and a light dupatta, offering a graceful, traditional appeal with a touch of modern simplicity.
Key Features:
- Pure cotton fabric for all-day comfort
- Detailed Chikankari-style floral embroidery
- Straight-cut kurta with matching trousers
- Lightweight dupatta for an elegant finish
- Ideal for summer outings, poojas, or casual gatherings
- Needs gentle washing to maintain embroidery
- White/light colors may require careful handling
2. Indo Era – Floral Embroidered Thread Work Pure Cotton Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source: Myntra
The Indo Era kurta set blends floral thread embroidery with classic design, crafted in soft pure cotton. The regular-fit kurta features delicate embroidery that adds a festive yet understated look. Paired with comfortable trousers and a flowy dupatta, this set is a perfect go-to for semi-formal events or daytime functions.
Key Features:
- Made from breathable, skin-friendly pure cotton
- Elegant thread embroidery with floral motifs
- Comes with trousers and a matching dupatta
- Suitable for festive, office, or casual wear
- Subtle color tones for a refined aesthetic
- May lack vibrancy for those seeking bold colors
- Fabric can wrinkle easily due to cotton base
3. Libas – Women’s Mustard Printed Cotton Anarkali Kurta With Trousers & Dupatta
Image Source: Myntra
Libas offers a vibrant twist on tradition with this mustard Anarkali kurta set. Crafted in cotton, the printed kurta features a flared silhouette, perfect for festive looks and day events. The coordinating trousers and soft dupatta enhance the complete ethnic ensemble while keeping it breathable and comfortable.
Key Features:
- Bold mustard color with traditional prints
- Flattering Anarkali flared design
- Pure cotton material for ease and comfort
- Comes with tapered trousers and a dupatta
- Ideal for festive wear, family gatherings, or brunch events
- Color may fade slightly after multiple washes
- Flared style may not appeal to those who prefer straight fits
4. Varanga – Floral Embroidered V-Neck Thread Work Pure Cotton Kurta With Trouser and Dupatta
Image Source: Myntra
This Varanga kurta set showcases delicate floral embroidery paired with a modern V-neckline, adding an elegant and feminine touch. Made from pure cotton, it balances comfort and style effortlessly. The coordinating trousers and matching dupatta complete the look for casual festive days or ethnic officewear.
Key Features:
- Soft, breathable pure cotton fabric
- Elegant floral thread embroidery
- Stylish V-neckline adds a modern twist
- Comfortable trousers and soft dupatta included
- Perfect for everyday ethnic styling or small occasions
- V-neck may not suit everyone’s style preference
- Requires gentle care to preserve embroidery detailing
Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale from 11th to 15th August is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe with stylish and comfortable women’s kurta sets. Whether you prefer the intricate chikankari embroidery of Kalini, the delicate thread work from Indo Era and Varanga, or the vibrant Anarkali style by Libas, these kurta sets offer a blend of tradition and modern fashion. With great discounts and a variety of fabrics and designs, this sale makes it easy to find the perfect kurta set for festive occasions, casual outings, or workwear. Don’t miss out on grabbing these elegant ensembles at fantastic prices during the Myntra sale!
