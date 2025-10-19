The shirts of women are not confined to formals anymore, it has become a fashion necessity that is easy and beautiful at the same time. You are either a fan of organized cotton, loose sleeves, or oversizing, Myntra will certainly find the right match to every mood and body shape. Get the best offer at the Myntra Diwali Sale (7-19 October) to add fresh designs to your shirt wardrobe in the classic, versatile designs.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This basic shirt made by Roadster is a simple everyday clothing. It is an essential piece because of its casual look and slim fit.

Key Features:

Soft fabric ensures day-long comfort

Solid color keeps the look simple yet polished

Perfect for layering or standalone wear

Ideal for work, travel, or casual outings

May wrinkle slightly after washing

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This cotton plus-size, Sztori shirt was designed to be worn all day long and it is very breathable, but has a regular fit. It is a wardrobe piece that is both simple at the same time easy to wear.

Key Features:

Pure cotton fabric keeps it airy and soft

Regular fit offers comfort without compromise

Suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions

Pairs beautifully with denims or trousers

Needs light ironing for a crisp finish

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This shirt has flared sleeves and is a Glitchez shirt which gives you a hint of drama to your appearance. Ideal to the people who adore modern feminine style and a tinge of playfulness.

Key Features:

Flared sleeves add movement and charm

Lightweight material offers easy wearability

Contemporary design suits various occasions

Comfortable yet fashion-forward silhouette

Sleeves may require careful handling when layering

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

This plus-size shirt was made by Curvy Street and it redefines style comfort. With its spread collar and light cotton material it is ideal on lazy days and casual fashionable attire.

Key Features:

Oversized fit ensures relaxed comfort

Spread collar adds a structured finish

Pure cotton fabric feels breathable

Great for layering or standalone wear

Loose fit may appear too casual for formal settings

These shirts are fashionable and useful with their crisp cotton classics, or trendy flared designs. They create the ideal items in the wardrobe, whether it is dressing up or it is time to relax. Restock your wardrobe now and change how you dress every day with style and comfort during the Myntra Diwali Sale

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.