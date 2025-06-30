Tees Under 500 Rs – Cool, Comfy, and Pocket-Friendly

Looking for a cute tee that doesn’t cost much? Myntra has some great oversized tees under 500 rs that combine comfort, style, and affordability. These tees are perfect for everyday wear—whether you’re going to college, shopping with friends, or just relaxing at home. They come in trendy prints and plain designs, with soft fabrics and roomy fits. Here’s a simple, fun guide to four of the best options you’ll love.

This tee is a great choice if you want a fun, casual look. It has a cool graphic print that adds style without trying too hard. The oversized, loose fit makes it perfect for those relaxed days or college wear when you want comfort and style in one. It feels light and cool, keeping you comfortable all day long.

Key Features

Casual graphic print for a trendy look

Oversized relaxed fit that doesn’t cling

Lightweight cotton blend fabric for breathability

Note: The print may fade after many washes, so handle with care

This tee is great for those who want a mix of comfort and a little edge in their outfit.

If you like bold graphics and pure cotton comfort, this tee is a great pick. The bright, eye-catching design makes it fun and trendy. The fabric is soft and breathable, so it’s perfect for casual days, meetups with friends, or simple hangouts. Its relaxed oversized fit adds to the comfort and style, making it a versatile choice for many occasions.

Key Features

Made from pure cotton, soft and breathable

Trendy, bold graphic design to stand out

Relaxed oversized fit for easy movement

Note: Sleeves may feel long if you have shorter arms

This tee works well if you want something stylish yet very comfortable for daily use.

This tee has a cool unisex design that fits all genders comfortably. It features artistic graphic prints that add a unique touch to your look. The fabric is soft and light, making it perfect for wearing at home, casual walks, or cozy weekends. The oversized loose fit means it suits many body types and provides all-day comfort. Plus, the unisex style means you can share it with friends or family!

Key Features

Unisex design suitable for everyone

Oversized loose fit for relaxed style

Artistic graphic print for a creative look

Note: Print colors may vary slightly from pictures

This tee is a great choice if you want something artistic and easygoing.

For those who like simple and classic looks, this plain roundneck tee is perfect. Made from soft pure cotton, it offers comfort without any prints or fuss. The roomy oversized cut makes it easy to pair with any outfit, whether jeans, skirts, or shorts. This tee is all about comfort and simplicity, making it a must-have for daily wear.

Key Features

Pure cotton fabric for softness and breathability

Oversized, comfy cut for easy styling

Plain design for a minimalist look

Note: No prints or patterns, perfect for those who prefer simple clothes

This tee is great if you want a versatile, easy-to-style option for everyday wear.

You don’t have to spend a lot to look and feel good. These oversized tees from Myntra offer great value with soft cotton, trendy prints, and cozy fits. Whether you like graphic prints, unisex styles, or simple plain tees, there’s something for every taste and occasion. They’re perfect for college, home, casual outings, or hanging out with friends. So why wait? Upgrade your wardrobe with one or more of these oversized tees that bring style and comfort without breaking the bank. Find your favorite look and enjoy a fresh, trendy style every day!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.