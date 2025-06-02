Matching sets are having a major moment, and there's no better time to jump on the trend than now! Whether you prefer bold prints, relaxed fits, or minimal monochromes, co-ords offer an effortlessly stylish way to upgrade your wardrobe. Perfect for lounging, vacations, or casual outings, these coordinated looks combine comfort with versatility. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale running from 31st May to 7th June, you can score top men’s co-ord sets at unbeatable prices. Get ready to refresh your closet with the coolest styles of the season—before they're gone.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Make a bold, sporty statement with the EPPE Colourblocked Round Neck T-Shirt With Shorts Co-Ords. Designed for men who value both comfort and style, this set features a modern black and white colourblocked design. The breathable polyester fabric and relaxed fit make it perfect for workouts, lounging, or casual day-outs.

Key Features

2-Piece Set: Includes a round-neck T-shirt and matching shorts

Bold Style: Black and white colourblocked pattern adds a sporty edge

Comfort Fit: Slip-on design for both top and bottom ensures ease of wear

Functional Shorts: Elasticated waistband and 2 pockets for added convenience

Polyester Fabric: May not be as breathable as cotton for hot weather

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Inject a dose of relaxed cool into your everyday wardrobe with the Bushirt Printed Oversized Pure Cotton Co-ord Set. This easygoing duo features a navy blue and white printed oversized T-shirt paired with matching mid-rise shorts. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, the set is breathable, soft on the skin, and perfect for laid-back days.

Key Features

Oversized Comfort: T-shirt offers a roomy, relaxed fit for all-day ease

Breathable Fabric: Made from 100% pure cotton—ideal for summer wear

Stylish Print: Navy blue & white print gives a trendy, coordinated look

Adjustable Fit: Shorts come with a drawstring and an elasticated waistband

Wrinkle-Prone: Pure cotton fabric may require regular ironing

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Step into elevated comfort with the DENNISON Muslin Double Gauge Cotton Oversized Co-ord Set. This maroon solid two-piece outfit includes an oversized shirt with short sleeves and a relaxed fit, paired with matching shorts. The muslin double-gauge cotton ensures a soft, breathable, and lightweight feel, perfect for warm-weather wear.

Key Features

Oversized Style: Relaxed shirt and shorts for a breezy, laid-back look

Premium Fabric: Made with double-gauge pure cotton muslin—light, breathable, and soft

Coordinated Set: Monochrome maroon look offers easy styling without effort

Oversized Fit: May not suit those who prefer tailored or slim silhouettes

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay effortlessly cool and comfortable with the NOBERO Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt With Shorts Co-ord Set. This minimalist solid blue ensemble features a breathable oversized T-shirt and matching drawstring shorts.

Key Features

Comfort-First Design: Oversized fit for relaxed wear throughout the day

Pure Cotton Fabric: Soft, skin-friendly, and ideal for warmer weather

Matching Set: Solid blue color gives a clean, monochrome look

Utility Focus: Shorts feature 4 pockets for added practicality

Casual-Only Look: Not ideal for semi-formal or occasion wear

Whether you're chasing comfort or keeping up with style trends, men's co-ord sets are the wardrobe upgrade you didn’t know you needed. From the sporty color blocks of EPPE to the breathable charm of Bushirt and the premium cotton feel of Dennison and NOBERO, there’s a co-ord set for every personality and mood. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale running from 31st May to 7th June, now is the perfect time to snag your favorites at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to refresh your summer look with easygoing, effortlessly cool co-ords that make a big style statement.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.