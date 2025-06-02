The Co-ord Craze: Stylish Men's Sets to Grab at Myntra's End of Reason Sale
Men's co-ord sets are trending for summer, offering comfort and effortless style. From bold to minimal, find your match during the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 7th June.
Matching sets are having a major moment, and there's no better time to jump on the trend than now! Whether you prefer bold prints, relaxed fits, or minimal monochromes, co-ords offer an effortlessly stylish way to upgrade your wardrobe. Perfect for lounging, vacations, or casual outings, these coordinated looks combine comfort with versatility. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale running from 31st May to 7th June, you can score top men’s co-ord sets at unbeatable prices. Get ready to refresh your closet with the coolest styles of the season—before they're gone.
1. EPPE Colourblocked Round Neck T-Shirt With Shorts Co-Ords
Image Source- Myntra.com
Make a bold, sporty statement with the EPPE Colourblocked Round Neck T-Shirt With Shorts Co-Ords. Designed for men who value both comfort and style, this set features a modern black and white colourblocked design. The breathable polyester fabric and relaxed fit make it perfect for workouts, lounging, or casual day-outs.
Key Features
- 2-Piece Set: Includes a round-neck T-shirt and matching shorts
- Bold Style: Black and white colourblocked pattern adds a sporty edge
- Comfort Fit: Slip-on design for both top and bottom ensures ease of wear
- Functional Shorts: Elasticated waistband and 2 pockets for added convenience
- Polyester Fabric: May not be as breathable as cotton for hot weather
2. Bushirt Printed Oversized Pure Cotton T Shirt With Shorts
Image Source- Myntra.com
Inject a dose of relaxed cool into your everyday wardrobe with the Bushirt Printed Oversized Pure Cotton Co-ord Set. This easygoing duo features a navy blue and white printed oversized T-shirt paired with matching mid-rise shorts. Crafted from 100% pure cotton, the set is breathable, soft on the skin, and perfect for laid-back days.
Key Features
- Oversized Comfort: T-shirt offers a roomy, relaxed fit for all-day ease
- Breathable Fabric: Made from 100% pure cotton—ideal for summer wear
- Stylish Print: Navy blue & white print gives a trendy, coordinated look
- Adjustable Fit: Shorts come with a drawstring and an elasticated waistband
- Wrinkle-Prone: Pure cotton fabric may require regular ironing
3. DENNISON Muslin Double Gauge Cotton Oversized Coord Set
Image Source- Myntra.com
Step into elevated comfort with the DENNISON Muslin Double Gauge Cotton Oversized Co-ord Set. This maroon solid two-piece outfit includes an oversized shirt with short sleeves and a relaxed fit, paired with matching shorts. The muslin double-gauge cotton ensures a soft, breathable, and lightweight feel, perfect for warm-weather wear.
Key Features
- Oversized Style: Relaxed shirt and shorts for a breezy, laid-back look
- Premium Fabric: Made with double-gauge pure cotton muslin—light, breathable, and soft
- Coordinated Set: Monochrome maroon look offers easy styling without effort
- Oversized Fit: May not suit those who prefer tailored or slim silhouettes
4. NOBERO Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt With Shorts Co-ord Set
Image Source- Myntra.com
Stay effortlessly cool and comfortable with the NOBERO Pure Cotton Oversized T-Shirt With Shorts Co-ord Set. This minimalist solid blue ensemble features a breathable oversized T-shirt and matching drawstring shorts.
Key Features
- Comfort-First Design: Oversized fit for relaxed wear throughout the day
- Pure Cotton Fabric: Soft, skin-friendly, and ideal for warmer weather
- Matching Set: Solid blue color gives a clean, monochrome look
- Utility Focus: Shorts feature 4 pockets for added practicality
- Casual-Only Look: Not ideal for semi-formal or occasion wear
Whether you're chasing comfort or keeping up with style trends, men's co-ord sets are the wardrobe upgrade you didn’t know you needed. From the sporty color blocks of EPPE to the breathable charm of Bushirt and the premium cotton feel of Dennison and NOBERO, there’s a co-ord set for every personality and mood. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale running from 31st May to 7th June, now is the perfect time to snag your favorites at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss your chance to refresh your summer look with easygoing, effortlessly cool co-ords that make a big style statement.
