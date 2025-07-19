The Ultimate Festive Fashion Guide for Rakshabandhan & Beyond

Which of the ethnic styles matches your vibe - boho, royal, glam or classic? We have uncovered some of the top picks for you to slay this festive season and get bombarded by those compliments! Whether a sunday brunch with fam or Rakhi, nothing screams confidence like a stunning ethnic outfit. This guide unwraps 4 fabulous and eye-catching ethnic sets that give you comfort with trends - from flirty kaftans to regal Anarkalis. Let’s help you get all the attention without burning a hole in your wallet! Ready to sparkle this festive season?

Image Source - Myntra



This Bandhej printed kaftan se will give you all the desi-boho vibes. The breezy tube top paired with flowy sharara pants makes it the ultimate fusion wear for a rakhi or dhol night.

Key Features:

Kaftan overlay with tube top for layered styling

Lightweight and breathable

Eye-catching Bandhani print

Flowy sharara adds drama

Great for summer occasions

Tube top fit may require constant adjusting for some body types.

Image Source - Myntra.com



This pastel embroidered kurta set gives you that complete and put-together look with palazzos and a dupatta. The detailed threadwork and classic straight fit, makes it a perfect pick for a family gathering puja or Rakhi lunch.

Key Features:

It has intricate floral thread embroidery

Soft pastel palette

It provides a comfortable palazzo fit

The fabric is lightweight and airy

The set includes coordinating dupatta

Not ideal for night functions—too subtle for heavy-glam occasions.

Image Source - Myntra.com



This embroidered kurta set, because of its detailed embroidery and sequin work which catches the light just right. It’s ideal for festive dinners or family get-togethers balancing shimmer with traditional charm.

Key Features:

Delicate sequin embroidery work is done

It is classic yet glamorous

Offers breathable pyjama fit

Includes soft dupatta to make a complete set

It is ideal for night events

Sequins might feel slightly scratchy for sensitive skin types.

Image Source - Myntra.com



This mirror work Anarkali set screams festive glam and its perfect for your rakhi lunch! The ethnic motifs and mirror detailing bring on that traditional magic. This set is made for those who love to own every room they walk into.

Key Features:

Mirror work is done for festive sparkle

Flared Anarkali fit makes it glamorous

It comes with pants and dupatta

Ethnic prints add flair to the whole look

It is ideal for weddings & receptions

Heavier in weight compared to others—not ideal for long wear during day events.

It's not essential for festive wear to be overpowering or expensive. Style and substance come together in these thoughtfully selected ethnic sets. There is something for every occasion and personality type - from royal embroidery and mirror work to bohemian Bandhej. These outfits guarantee you are dressed perfectly without sacrificing comfort, whether you are heading out to enjoy a festival or a family gathering. What would you like to have for your Rakhi lunch this year? Allow your confidence to speak for you and your attire to do the talking!

