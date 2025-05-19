The Ultimate Style Guide: How to Wear These 4 Gorgeous Sarees

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Anouk Embellished Sequinned Organza Saree is the epitome of modern glamour. The delicate organza fabric combined with sparkling sequins creates a refined, eye-catching look. This saree is perfect for those looking to make a statement while retaining an air of understated elegance.

How to Style:

Glam Evening Look: Pair this saree with a sleek, backless blouse and statement earrings. Opt for metallic heels or stilettos to add to the glamour. A bold red lip will give the outfit an even more striking effect.

Minimal Accessories: Since the saree itself is heavily embellished, keep accessories to a minimum. Go for a thin metallic bracelet and a clutch bag to keep the focus on the saree’s beauty.

Hair & Makeup: A classic updo, such as a bun or sleek ponytail, works wonders with this saree. For makeup, go for a smoky eye and a glossy finish on the lips to keep the look chic yet captivating.

Occasions: Ideal for evening events, weddings, or festive celebrations where you want to shine.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The kasee Embellished Beads and Stones Saree adds an element of luxury with its intricate bead and stone embellishments. Perfect for those looking for a saree that balances traditional design with a touch of opulence, this saree will make you the center of attention wherever you go.

How to Style:

Luxurious Look: Pair with a deep-neck blouse or an elegant off-shoulder top. Choose statement jewelry, such as a choker necklace or chandelier earrings, to bring out the saree’s opulence.

Footwear: Heeled sandals or stilettos in gold or silver will complement the saree’s shine.

Makeup: Bold makeup is a must! Go for a dramatic eye look with glitter eyeshadow and a striking lip color to match the glamour of the saree.

Dupatta Styling: Drape the dupatta elegantly over your shoulder or around your neck, allowing the beadwork to shine.

Occasions: Perfect for weddings, receptions, gala events, or any occasion where you need to bring the wow factor.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Inddus Solid Saree with Embellished Border combines the beauty of simplicity with the richness of embellishments. The solid color gives it a modern, chic vibe, while the intricate embellished border adds the perfect amount of glamour without overwhelming the look.

How to Style:

Chic Day Look: Pair the saree with a blouse that’s simple yet elegant — think of a silk or satin fabric in a complementary color. Keep the jewelry minimal with a thin gold chain or studs.

For a Night Out: Go for a heavier blouse with embellishments or a sheer blouse for an evening look. A pair of metallic heels will complement the border of the saree.

Hair & Makeup: A soft, natural makeup look with a loose, wavy hairstyle will create a sophisticated yet easy-going vibe.

Occasions: Perfect for festive occasions, family gatherings, or semi-formal events where you need an understated yet elegant look.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Tikhi Imli Pink Solid Embellished Border Saree exudes femininity with its soft pink hue and delicate embellishments. This saree is perfect for those looking for a balance of boldness and elegance. The embellished border brings just the right touch of sparkle, making it ideal for celebratory events.

How to Style:

Soft & Feminine: Pair it with a blouse in a matching pink tone or go for a contrasting color like gold or silver. A simple blouse with minimal work will keep the focus on the beautiful saree.

Accessories: Pair this saree with delicate jewelry like pearl earrings, a delicate bracelet, or a small clutch. If the event is a wedding, opt for more elaborate gold or diamond pieces to complement the embellishments.

Footwear: Choose sandals or heels in a neutral shade like nude or gold to keep the attention on the saree.

Hair & Makeup: Soft waves or a sleek low bun paired with a fresh makeup look will make for a stunning combination. Keep the focus on your eyes with defined eyeliner and soft lips.

Occasions: Perfect for weddings, festivals, or formal dinners, where you want to look both sophisticated and radiant.

Final Styling Tips:

Blouse Choices: When styling heavily embellished sarees, consider pairing them with simpler, more understated blouses. For lighter sarees with subtle embellishments, feel free to experiment with bold blouse designs.

Footwear: Stick to metallics or neutral shades for footwear, as they complement the saree's embellishments and maintain balance.

Makeup: For heavily embellished sarees, go for a bold makeup look with defined eyes and lips. For simpler sarees, opt for a fresh, natural look to highlight the elegance of the outfit.

These four sarees are the epitome of beauty and craftsmanship. Whether you’re drawn to the shimmering sequins of Anouk’s organza saree, the luxurious beadwork of kasee’s creation, the timeless elegance of Inddus’ solid saree with embellished borders, or the soft femininity of Tikhi Imli’s pink saree, each piece offers something unique. By pairing these sarees with the right accessories, footwear, and makeup, you can ensure that you make a stunning impression on any occasion.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.