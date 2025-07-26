Timeless Ethnic Sets to Grab During Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)
Celebrate culture in style with sarees and kurta sets that blend comfort and tradition. Shop these ethnic pieces on Myntra between 23–27 July 2025 Great Feastive Days.
Celebrate the season in elegant ethnic styles that bring together tradition and comfort. Whether you’re dressing for a wedding, festive puja, or family event, these handpicked sarees and kurta sets from Myntra are perfect picks. Made in rich fabrics like silk, cotton, and Chanderi blends, they offer timeless beauty with ease. Don’t miss the Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July 2025—this is the best time to shop stylish ethnic wear at great prices. Add grace and charm to your festive wardrobe with these must-have looks.
KALINI Ethnic Motifs Zari Pure Silk Banarasi Saree
Make a grand entrance in this Banarasi silk saree, featuring detailed ethnic zari motifs. The pure silk fabric and rich, shiny finish add a royal touch, perfect for weddings or festive events. A timeless piece that blends tradition with elegant charm for standout celebrations.
Key Features:
- Pure silk fabric with premium drape
- Golden zari ethnic motifs
- Statement pallu and border work
- Suitable for weddings and ceremonies
- Needs careful handling due to delicate weave
ZIRVI Chikankari Pure Cotton Kurta with Palazzos & Dupatta
Crafted in breathable cotton, this chikankari kurta set offers comfort and grace for daytime events. The soft pink embroidery and flowy fit bring a touch of casual elegance, making it a lovely choice for light festive occasions or relaxed traditional outings.
Key Features:
- Floral chikankari embroidery on kurta
- Pure cotton fabric for comfort
- Matching palazzos and dupatta included
- Great for summer festivities
- May require a slip due to light colour
Sangria Embroidered Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
This ethnic motifs embroidered kurta set is perfect for home gatherings or small festive events. Its neutral colour, fine embroidery, and well-matched pieces create a graceful, put-together look. It offers comfort and charm for simple celebrations or everyday traditional dressing.
Key Features:
- Subtle embroidery for refined appeal
- Straight-fit kurta with side slits
- Includes trousers and net dupatta
- Great blend of festive and formal
- Fabric may wrinkle after long wear
TWINS LADY Chanderi Silk Embroidered Kurta with Trousers & Dupatta
A refined pick for festive occasions, this Chanderi silk kurta set showcases delicate thread embroidery that adds a traditional touch. The soft shimmer of the fabric brings quiet elegance. Comfortable yet stylish, it blends tradition with a graceful, modern charm.
Key Features:
- Chanderi silk with ethnic threadwork
- Comes with trousers and contrast dupatta
- Flattering regular fit design
- Elegant choice for festive dinners
- Slightly sheer, may need layering
Traditional Indian wear never goes out of style, and these ethnic picks from Myntra prove it perfectly. From the rich elegance of Banarasi sarees to the soft charm of embroidered cotton sets, this collection is made for every festive occasion. Whether it’s a wedding, puja, or family get-together, you’ll find outfits that blend tradition with comfort. Shop your favourites during Myntra’s Grand Festive Days, live from 23rd to 27th July 2025, and refresh your wardrobe with timeless pieces at amazing prices. Celebrate in style with fashion that always stays classic.
