Timeless Ethnic Sets to Grab During Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)

Celebrate the season in elegant ethnic styles that bring together tradition and comfort. Whether you’re dressing for a wedding, festive puja, or family event, these handpicked sarees and kurta sets from Myntra are perfect picks. Made in rich fabrics like silk, cotton, and Chanderi blends, they offer timeless beauty with ease. Don’t miss the Grand Festive Days from 23rd to 27th July 2025—this is the best time to shop stylish ethnic wear at great prices. Add grace and charm to your festive wardrobe with these must-have looks.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Make a grand entrance in this Banarasi silk saree, featuring detailed ethnic zari motifs. The pure silk fabric and rich, shiny finish add a royal touch, perfect for weddings or festive events. A timeless piece that blends tradition with elegant charm for standout celebrations.

Key Features:

Pure silk fabric with premium drape

Golden zari ethnic motifs

Statement pallu and border work

Suitable for weddings and ceremonies

Needs careful handling due to delicate weave

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Crafted in breathable cotton, this chikankari kurta set offers comfort and grace for daytime events. The soft pink embroidery and flowy fit bring a touch of casual elegance, making it a lovely choice for light festive occasions or relaxed traditional outings.

Key Features:

Floral chikankari embroidery on kurta

Pure cotton fabric for comfort

Matching palazzos and dupatta included

Great for summer festivities

May require a slip due to light colour

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

This ethnic motifs embroidered kurta set is perfect for home gatherings or small festive events. Its neutral colour, fine embroidery, and well-matched pieces create a graceful, put-together look. It offers comfort and charm for simple celebrations or everyday traditional dressing.

Key Features:

Subtle embroidery for refined appeal

Straight-fit kurta with side slits

Includes trousers and net dupatta

Great blend of festive and formal

Fabric may wrinkle after long wear

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

A refined pick for festive occasions, this Chanderi silk kurta set showcases delicate thread embroidery that adds a traditional touch. The soft shimmer of the fabric brings quiet elegance. Comfortable yet stylish, it blends tradition with a graceful, modern charm.

Key Features:

Chanderi silk with ethnic threadwork

Comes with trousers and contrast dupatta

Flattering regular fit design

Elegant choice for festive dinners

Slightly sheer, may need layering

Traditional Indian wear never goes out of style, and these ethnic picks from Myntra prove it perfectly. From the rich elegance of Banarasi sarees to the soft charm of embroidered cotton sets, this collection is made for every festive occasion. Whether it’s a wedding, puja, or family get-together, you’ll find outfits that blend tradition with comfort. Shop your favourites during Myntra’s Grand Festive Days, live from 23rd to 27th July 2025, and refresh your wardrobe with timeless pieces at amazing prices. Celebrate in style with fashion that always stays classic.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.