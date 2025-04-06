Top 4 Best Ethnic Leggings You Must Purchase: Myntra Fashion Carnival

Leggings are no longer just basics—they’re essentials in every Indian woman’s wardrobe. With Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 offering fabulous deals from April 3 to April 8, this is the perfect time to refresh your collection with leggings that combine stretch, style, and softness. From warm woolen ones for chilly nights to vibrant cotton leggings for sultry summer afternoons—these four are the essentials you cannot afford to miss when the sale takes place.

1. Go Colors Women Pink Solid Churidar-Length Cotton Leggings

If you are someone who adores love-colorful traditional wear, these pink churidar leggings by Go Colors will be your pick. Breathable cotton makes these leggings comfortable and fit perfectly, perfect for casual dressing.

Key Features:

Fabric: 100% Cotton – soft and gentle on skin

Length: Churidar – provides an elegant look with kurtas or long shirts

Closure: Elasticated waistband with slip-on ease

Pattern: Solid color – easy to match with printed or plain kurtas

Care: Machine or hand-wash friendly; low-maintenance

Note: Cotton loses shape after repeated washing—air drying and low-heat ironing necessary.

2. TWIN BIRDS Churidar Length Slip-On Leggings

In search of an extra stretch in your leggings? These Twin Birds deep blue coloured churidar leggings blend cotton and elastane for a loose, body-clinging fit that keeps up with you throughout the day.

Key Features:

Fabric: 94% Cotton & 6% Elastane – for the streamlined stretch and fit

Length: Classic churidar for classic appeal

Closure: Slip-on with elastic waistband – no zips, no trouble

Pattern: Solid – great for mixing and matching

Care: Machine washable – easy upkeep for regular use

Note: Because of the elastane, the material will be slightly warmer on hot summer afternoons.

3. Clora Creation Maroon Woolen Ankle-Length Leggings

Those mildly windy or cold days are taken care of with these woolen leggings by Clora Creation. The deep maroon color is just perfect for party or traditional attire, and the wool content gives it warmth.

Key Features:

Material: Wool – warm without compromising style

Length: Ankle length – suitable for both short and long kurtas

Fit: Regular fit with slip-on closure

Care: Hand-wash only to maintain wool softness and shape

Pattern: Solid maroon color – brings richness to any ethnic ensemble

Note: Unsuitable for hot weather since wool is an insulator.

4. W Women Green Solid Ankle-Length Leggings

If comfort is at the top of your list, try these from W. These ankle-length green leggings are crafted from a cotton-lycra mix and provide super comfort through great breathability and flexibility. The bright green color brings a splash of color to whites, creams, or printed kurtas.

Key Features:

Fabric: 95% Cotton and 5% Lycra – very soft with a touch of stretch

Length: Ankle length – trendy and fashionable

Closure: Elasticated waist for effortless wear

Pattern: Solid – ethnic and fusion utilize universal

Care: Machine wash safe – long-lasting for a few reuse

Note: Lighter colors such as green will fade earlier if not machine washed in cold water.

Every woman should have a few fantastic pairs of leggings in her wardrobe—and today is the perfect time to treat yours to an upgrade. In Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 (April 3–8), you can now avail these quality leggings at an affordable price. Pair them up with your current kurtas, tunics, or even Indo-western tops to create fashionable and fashionable ethnic wear. So hurry up—this summer, have your legs say it all with fearless leggings that reflect your spirit and fashion sense!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.