Top 4 Best Ethnic Leggings You Must Purchase: Myntra Fashion Carnival
Are you fed up with ill-fitting leggings that don't go well with your ethnic wear? If that's the situation, then you're just in time! The Myntra Fashion Carnival returns from April 3 to April 8 with exclusive offers on some of the finest women's ethnic leggings.
Leggings are no longer just basics—they’re essentials in every Indian woman’s wardrobe. With Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 offering fabulous deals from April 3 to April 8, this is the perfect time to refresh your collection with leggings that combine stretch, style, and softness. From warm woolen ones for chilly nights to vibrant cotton leggings for sultry summer afternoons—these four are the essentials you cannot afford to miss when the sale takes place.
1. Go Colors Women Pink Solid Churidar-Length Cotton Leggings
Image Source: Myntra.com
If you are someone who adores love-colorful traditional wear, these pink churidar leggings by Go Colors will be your pick. Breathable cotton makes these leggings comfortable and fit perfectly, perfect for casual dressing.
Key Features:
- Fabric: 100% Cotton – soft and gentle on skin
- Length: Churidar – provides an elegant look with kurtas or long shirts
- Closure: Elasticated waistband with slip-on ease
- Pattern: Solid color – easy to match with printed or plain kurtas
- Care: Machine or hand-wash friendly; low-maintenance
- Note: Cotton loses shape after repeated washing—air drying and low-heat ironing necessary.
2. TWIN BIRDS Churidar Length Slip-On Leggings
Image Source: Myntra.com
In search of an extra stretch in your leggings? These Twin Birds deep blue coloured churidar leggings blend cotton and elastane for a loose, body-clinging fit that keeps up with you throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Fabric: 94% Cotton & 6% Elastane – for the streamlined stretch and fit
- Length: Classic churidar for classic appeal
- Closure: Slip-on with elastic waistband – no zips, no trouble
- Pattern: Solid – great for mixing and matching
- Care: Machine washable – easy upkeep for regular use
- Note: Because of the elastane, the material will be slightly warmer on hot summer afternoons.
3. Clora Creation Maroon Woolen Ankle-Length Leggings
Image Source: Myntra.com
Those mildly windy or cold days are taken care of with these woolen leggings by Clora Creation. The deep maroon color is just perfect for party or traditional attire, and the wool content gives it warmth.
Key Features:
- Material: Wool – warm without compromising style
- Length: Ankle length – suitable for both short and long kurtas
- Fit: Regular fit with slip-on closure
- Care: Hand-wash only to maintain wool softness and shape
- Pattern: Solid maroon color – brings richness to any ethnic ensemble
- Note: Unsuitable for hot weather since wool is an insulator.
4. W Women Green Solid Ankle-Length Leggings
Image Source: Myntra.com
If comfort is at the top of your list, try these from W. These ankle-length green leggings are crafted from a cotton-lycra mix and provide super comfort through great breathability and flexibility. The bright green color brings a splash of color to whites, creams, or printed kurtas.
Key Features:
- Fabric: 95% Cotton and 5% Lycra – very soft with a touch of stretch
- Length: Ankle length – trendy and fashionable
- Closure: Elasticated waist for effortless wear
- Pattern: Solid – ethnic and fusion utilize universal
- Care: Machine wash safe – long-lasting for a few reuse
- Note: Lighter colors such as green will fade earlier if not machine washed in cold water.
Every woman should have a few fantastic pairs of leggings in her wardrobe—and today is the perfect time to treat yours to an upgrade. In Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 (April 3–8), you can now avail these quality leggings at an affordable price. Pair them up with your current kurtas, tunics, or even Indo-western tops to create fashionable and fashionable ethnic wear. So hurry up—this summer, have your legs say it all with fearless leggings that reflect your spirit and fashion sense!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
