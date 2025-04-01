Top 4 Boy Kurta Sets: Stylish & Comfortable

Kurtas are a classic yet fashionable boy's attire that offers a combination of cultural poise and contemporary touch. The attire can be found in different designs, prints, and materials for different occasions. In this article, we'll be discussing four of the best options so that you can make the most appropriate choice for your child.

1. Sangria Boys Blue & White Floral Printed Kurta

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This elegant kurta by Sangria comes in blue and white floral print, which is apt for party wear or for wearing casually. It is a Mandarin collar with straight cut, giving it a refined look. Long sleeves make it appropriate for winters or indoor parties.

Key Features:

Floral Print: Blue and white print gives it a gorgeous appearance.

Mandarin Collar: Stylish and classy neckline.

Breathable Fabric: Warm and light cotton.

Straight Hemline: Giving it a slouchy and trendy fit.

Easy Maintenance: Washable in the machine, hence no fuss.

Note: No matching pyjamas included, hence you will have to coordinate it separately.

2. Aj DEZInES Boys Striped Kurta with Pyjamas

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This white and navy blue stripe kurta set comes with a matching solid-colored pair of pyjamas. Its long-sleeve, Mandarin-collared, knee-length cut provides the ideal blend of tradition and fashion.

Key Features:

Striped Classic Design: Provides a contemporary, fashionable look.

Set Full: Comes with kurta as well as pyjamas.

Long Sleeves & Mandarin Collar: Provides the retro touch.

Soft Cotton Fabric: Easy to wear throughout the day.

Elasticated Waistband: Offers a snug and comfortable fit.

Note: Needs hand washing, which is not as easy as machine wash.

3. V-Mart Boys Printed Kurta with Pyjamas

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This V-Mart peach kurta has a geometric print which is bold. It's made of pure cotton and is paired with matching pyjamas, so it's perfect for festivals and so on. The kurta also has two pockets, which isn't common but helpful.

Key Features:

Geometric Print: Fashionable and fashionable look.

Dual Pockets: Convenient to keep small things.

Pure Cotton Material: Lightweight, soft, and perfect for summers.

Complete Outfit: Accompanies a coordinating set of pyjamas.

Easy to Wear: Features a slip-on fastening with elastic waistband.

Note: Fabric tends to get wrinkles and has to be ironed very frequently.

4. BownBee Boys Ethnic Motifs Printed Kurta with Pyjamas

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Blue ethnic motifs-printed kurta from BownBee is a perfect partywear outfit. Mandarin collar and straight cut give it a trendy look, while drawstring closure at the pyjamas provides it with ease of wear.

Key Features:

Traditional Ethnic Motifs: Provides a classic and trendy appearance.

Mandarin Collar & Long Sleeves: Enhances celebratory mood.

Soft Cotton Fabric: Provides comfortable wear throughout the day.

Adjustable Waistband: Provides both elastic and drawstring for added comfort.

Best for Special Events: Can be utilized for wedding ceremonies, religious ceremonies, and festivals.

Note: Needs to be dry cleaned, which is troublesome for everyday wear.

The best choice of kurta set depends upon the event, comfort level, and upkeep ease. The given kurta's are the best of all times. Don't waste a second and get one of these kurta. Shop now!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.