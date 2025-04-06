Top 4 Gorgeous Chikankari Kurtis: Myntra Fashion Carnival

Chikankari kurtis are an evergreen all-time favorite that every woman owns in her closet. With elegant patterns, light comfort, and fine embroidery, these kurtis can also be used on a daily basis or dressed up for small occasions. Myntra Fashion Carnival (April 3–8) features beautiful ethnic wear at discounted prices. Let us have a look at four bestsellers that are fashionable, and designed for every woman who desires to mix traditional and modern chic.

1. PARAMOUNT CHIKAN Chikankari Kurti

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This comforting purple modal kurti is perfect for day-to-day glamour. Made with ethnic prints in lovely chikankari embroidery and light modal fabric, it's a forever chic pick for work, grocery runs, or even an ordinary day outing.

Key Features:

Neck & Sleeves: Timeless round neck with three-quarter sleeves

Design: Ethnic prints with elegant chikankari embroidery

Fit: Sharp-cut hem for a pointed fit

Care: Hand wash for added durability

Note: Modal fabric may get slightly sticky on warm days, therefore layering might be needed.

2. VAHSON Chikankari Kurti

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

A pretty choice for individuals who adore pristine cotton comfort paired with traditional appears. Lightweight and ventilated, the kurti can turn out to be your go-to for everyday clothing.

Key Features:

Fabric: 100% pure cotton for comfortable, skin-friendly dressing

Neckline: Keyhole neck provides a touch of modernity

Design: Chikankari embroidery on a solid foundation for understated sophistication

Sleeves: Straight three-quarter sleeves for freedom of movement

Care: Machine washable; ideal for low-maintenance dressing

Note: This kurti does not come with an inner slip, and layering may be required for complete opacity.

3. Kalavrund Creation Floral Chikankari Kurti

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add an air of floral elegance to your ethnic wear with this chikankari maroon kurti. Perfect for office or evening party.

Key Features:

Fabric: Soft, flowing fabric is provided by viscose rayon

Neckline: Round neck and straight bottom make it classic

Design: Beautiful floral embroidery glows in minute details

Sleeves: Classic three-quarter sleeves for classic fit

Care: Simple machine wash for frequent use

Note: Rayon fabric would require gentle ironing as it would wrinkle slightly upon washing.

4. Seva Chikan Embroidered Viscose Rayon Kurti

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This Seva Chikan kurti provides beautiful red color with white chikankari work and an intriguing notch neck design. It pairs festivity with comfort to perfection.

Key Features:

Fabric: Soft on the skin and drapes well with viscose rayon

Neckline: Notch neck for a clean finish

Design: Ethnic patterns embroidered throughout with chikankari craftsmanship

Fit: Three-quarter sleeves with straight cut for a sophisticated finish

Care: Hand wash to maintain detailing

Note: Slightly fragile because of embroidery—handle gently while washing and wearing.

Regardless of whether you like the lustrous softness of modal, the light freshness of cotton, or the imperial fall of viscose rayon, there is a chikankari kurti to suit every woman in this collection. Myntra Fashion Carnival is from April 3 to April 8, you can choose these at affordable prices. Whether you're revamping your day-wear or buying something ethnic for the celebrations next time, do not miss these style choices. So, go ahead—add that chikankari touch and let your ethnic ensemble flourish smoothly this season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.