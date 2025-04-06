Top 4 Gorgeous Chikankari Kurtis: Myntra Fashion Carnival
Do you want lovely kurtis to refresh your ethnic wear this summer? You’re in for a treat! The Myntra Fashion Carnival, happening from April 3 to April 8, is the perfect chance to upgrade your wardrobe with gorgeous chikankari kurtis.
Chikankari kurtis are an evergreen all-time favorite that every woman owns in her closet. With elegant patterns, light comfort, and fine embroidery, these kurtis can also be used on a daily basis or dressed up for small occasions. Myntra Fashion Carnival (April 3–8) features beautiful ethnic wear at discounted prices. Let us have a look at four bestsellers that are fashionable, and designed for every woman who desires to mix traditional and modern chic.
1. PARAMOUNT CHIKAN Chikankari Kurti
This comforting purple modal kurti is perfect for day-to-day glamour. Made with ethnic prints in lovely chikankari embroidery and light modal fabric, it's a forever chic pick for work, grocery runs, or even an ordinary day outing.
Key Features:
- Neck & Sleeves: Timeless round neck with three-quarter sleeves
- Design: Ethnic prints with elegant chikankari embroidery
- Fit: Sharp-cut hem for a pointed fit
- Care: Hand wash for added durability
- Note: Modal fabric may get slightly sticky on warm days, therefore layering might be needed.
A pretty choice for individuals who adore pristine cotton comfort paired with traditional appears. Lightweight and ventilated, the kurti can turn out to be your go-to for everyday clothing.
Key Features:
- Fabric: 100% pure cotton for comfortable, skin-friendly dressing
- Neckline: Keyhole neck provides a touch of modernity
- Design: Chikankari embroidery on a solid foundation for understated sophistication
- Sleeves: Straight three-quarter sleeves for freedom of movement
- Care: Machine washable; ideal for low-maintenance dressing
- Note: This kurti does not come with an inner slip, and layering may be required for complete opacity.
3. Kalavrund Creation Floral Chikankari Kurti
Add an air of floral elegance to your ethnic wear with this chikankari maroon kurti. Perfect for office or evening party.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Soft, flowing fabric is provided by viscose rayon
- Neckline: Round neck and straight bottom make it classic
- Design: Beautiful floral embroidery glows in minute details
- Sleeves: Classic three-quarter sleeves for classic fit
- Care: Simple machine wash for frequent use
- Note: Rayon fabric would require gentle ironing as it would wrinkle slightly upon washing.
4. Seva Chikan Embroidered Viscose Rayon Kurti
This Seva Chikan kurti provides beautiful red color with white chikankari work and an intriguing notch neck design. It pairs festivity with comfort to perfection.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Soft on the skin and drapes well with viscose rayon
- Neckline: Notch neck for a clean finish
- Design: Ethnic patterns embroidered throughout with chikankari craftsmanship
- Fit: Three-quarter sleeves with straight cut for a sophisticated finish
- Care: Hand wash to maintain detailing
- Note: Slightly fragile because of embroidery—handle gently while washing and wearing.
Regardless of whether you like the lustrous softness of modal, the light freshness of cotton, or the imperial fall of viscose rayon, there is a chikankari kurti to suit every woman in this collection. Myntra Fashion Carnival is from April 3 to April 8, you can choose these at affordable prices. Whether you're revamping your day-wear or buying something ethnic for the celebrations next time, do not miss these style choices. So, go ahead—add that chikankari touch and let your ethnic ensemble flourish smoothly this season.
