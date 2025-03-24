Top 4 Men's Shorts to Stay Cool & Stylish This Summer
Need the best shorts to tackle the heat without compromising on style? From comfortable cotton shorts, sports performance wear, or fashion daring prints, the best collection awaits to occupy a space in your wardrobe this summer.
Summer has arrived, and it is time to switch to light, cool, and fashionable clothes. A comfortable pair of well-fitted shorts must be in your collection, providing comfort as well as convenience. We have picked the most marvelous of all to keep you fashionably and coolly high this season!
1. Mast & Harbour Men Pure Cotton Striped Relaxed Fit Shorts
Image source: Myntra.com
Mast & Harbour offers you a style-aware and easy-fit striped short ideal for lounging, walks, or a casual park stroll. Lightweight cotton shorts for utmost comfort.
Key Features:
- Breathable Cotton Fabric: Cotton fabric for maximum airiness.
- Relaxed Fit: Easy fit, providing day-long ease.
- Sophisticated Striped Pattern: Adds a touch of class to your look.
- Adjustable Waistband: Elastic waistband with drawstring for a fitted look.
- Functional Side Pockets: Side pockets, making them convenient and useful
- Note: Light colors tend to get dirty soon, so need to be washed often.
2. NOBERO Men Mid-Rise Cotton Shorts
Image source: Myntra.com
For classic, anywhere shorts, NOBERO's Mid-Rise Cotton Shorts are perfect. With the perfect balance of comfort and fashion, they pair well with anything from tees to polos.
Key Features:
- Fit: Mid-rise fit, suitable for all body types
- Airy Fabric: Soft cotton fabric, light and breathable
- Minimalist Design: Basic design, great for daily wear
- Elastic Waistband: Soft and cozy elastically finished waistband
- Note: It might slightly shrink after washing, so wear one size bigger.
3. HRX By Hrithik Roshan Training Men Jet Black Rapid-Dry Brand Carrier Shorts
Source: Myntra.com
Ideal for trainers and trainees, HRX Rapid-Dry Brand Carrier Shorts are the answer. It can be worn for high-intensity training and for preventing sweat accumulation while delivering the full range of motion.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Quick-dry fabric, which is ventilated and dry.
- Versatile: Ideal for gym workout, running, and gym training.
- Sporty Look: Thin jet black shade, which gives sporty look.
- Flexible Lightweight: Light and stretchy, which provides complete mobility.
- Sweat-Wicking Technology: Moisture-wicking technology, which keeps you dry even after intense workout sessions.
- Note: Thin fit runs slightly tight, therefore wear one size larger for comfort fit.
4. Levi's Men Pure Cotton Typography Printed Regular Shorts
Image source: Myntra.com
Levi’s never disappoints when it comes to quality and fashion-forward designs. These Typography Printed Regular Shorts offer a cool and edgy look while keeping comfort a priority.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Premium pure cotton fabric, ensuring breathability
- Print: Trendy typography print, adding a stylish touch
- Fit: Regular fit, making them easy to wear
- Material: Durable and long-lasting material
- Occasion: Perfect for weekends or casual outings
- Note: Print might fade with multiple washes.
From casual cotton prints to athletic performance apparel, shorts choice depends on the lifestyle you maintain and personal style. You would go to Mast & Harbour Relaxed Fit Shorts if lounging is what you are in the mood for. For simplicity and timeless fashion, you would have to wear the NOBERO Mid-Rise Cotton Shorts. If you are an athletically fit and health-conscious individual, you should utilize the HRX Rapid-Dry Shorts. And for fashionistas who adore going whole hog with graphic prints, Levi's Typography Printed Shorts are the ultimate essentials. Whether your sporty, classic, boho, or edgy style is, these shorts are just the perfect combination of fashion and functionality—easy and cool all summer!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
