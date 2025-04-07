Top 4 Must-Have Baggy T-Shirts for Men: Myntra Fashion Carnival
Do you adore the baggy, cozy t-shirt that is taking over street fashion and urban apparel? Then this April 3 to April 8 Myntra Fashion Carnival is when you should fetch the best men's baggy tees for yourself.
Baggy t-shirts are no longer just for lounging. They've taken over streetwear and casual fashion scenes with their comfortable fits, cool aesthetics, and effortless layering options. Whether you’re hitting college, chilling on a weekend, or catching up with friends, a good oversized tee is your everyday savior. As with the Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 coming from April 3 to April 8, the time couldn't be more apt. Fantastic discounts, fresh arrivals, and limited-edition offers are on their way! So here are the best four baggy and relaxed-fit tees to watch out for and why you cannot miss them.
1. THE BEAR HOUSE Round Neck Pure Cotton Relaxed Fit T-shirt
For those who enjoy sleek minimalism, this top from The Bear House is timeless. With a relaxed fit and soft cotton, it can be worn every day without losing fashion appeal.
Key Features:
- Material: 100% Cotton – light and incredibly soft for casual wear
- Fit: Relaxed – not fitted or too loose
- Neckline: Classic round neck for a clean vintage look
- Sleeves: Short sleeves – ideal for warm weather
- Length: Classic length, convenient for tucking in or rolling out
- Care: Machine washable for convenient upkeep
- Note: Might be too plain for those who prefer prints or graphic themes.
2. CLAFOUTIS Men Solid Round Neck Cotton Relaxed Fit T-shirt
This Clafoutis t-shirt is a blend of contemporary drop-shoulder style and everyday comfort. Black makes it simple to match with anything, and the loose-fitting arms ensure you stay cool and on-trend.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Cotton – kind to your skin, comfortable, and perfect for all-day wear
- Fit: Relaxed – provides sufficient breathing room without appearing too big
- Sleeves: Drop-shoulder short sleeves to add a fashion-conscious touch
- Pattern: Solid – simple to match with printed bottoms or layered underneath jackets
- Weave Type: Knitted – makes the garment more comfortable and stretchy
- Care: Machine wash safe and easy to maintain
- Note: Could lose shape around the neck if not air-dried properly.
3. StyleCast Typography Printed Round Neck Pure Cotton Baggy T-shirt
Bold and expressive, this StyleCast baggy tee is made for the statement-maker. With a typography print across the chest, it's perfect for the person who likes his/her style to speak for itself.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Pure Cotton – cool and breathable even in summer
- Fit: Oversized – perfect for that laid-back streetwear look
- Length: Longline – gives extra flair when worn with joggers or jeans
- Sleeves: Drop-shoulder short sleeves – adds to the oversized aesthetic
- Design: Typography print – simple but powerful message placement
- Care: Machine washable – won't fade easily if washed inside-out
- Note: The longer length may not suit shorter men or those preferring fitted styles.
4. Getsetwear Baggy Typography T-shirt
This Getsetwear t-shirt is for the men who prefer strong statements and a sportier, layered look. Long sleeves and typography print make it perfect for transition weather or layering joggers.
Key Features:
- Fabric: Cotton – natural and skin-friendly
- Fit: Baggy/Oversized – provides you with additional movement and relaxed feels
- Length: Regular – hits the hips, perfect for layering
- Sleeves: Long sleeves standard – provides comfort for chilly nights
- Design: Typography print on chest – apparent
- Care: Easy care, machine wash
- Note: Long sleeves can be too hot on the hottest summer days.
No matter if you're aiming for graphic excess or minimalist subtlety, baggy tees are men's fashion's easy-going, laid-back heroes in 2025. Shop these essentials at Myntra Fashion Carnival (April 3–8) at prices that are unbelievable. These tees are not just fashionable—these are functional, comfortable, and low-maintenance. Wear them with joggers, denims, or shorts, and top them with sneakers or slides for a chic-casual look. Don't miss out—shop these to cart before they're out of the stores!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
