Top 4 Must-Have Baggy T-Shirts for Men: Myntra Fashion Carnival

Baggy t-shirts are no longer just for lounging. They've taken over streetwear and casual fashion scenes with their comfortable fits, cool aesthetics, and effortless layering options. Whether you’re hitting college, chilling on a weekend, or catching up with friends, a good oversized tee is your everyday savior. As with the Myntra Fashion Carnival 2025 coming from April 3 to April 8, the time couldn't be more apt. Fantastic discounts, fresh arrivals, and limited-edition offers are on their way! So here are the best four baggy and relaxed-fit tees to watch out for and why you cannot miss them.

1. THE BEAR HOUSE Round Neck Pure Cotton Relaxed Fit T-shirt

For those who enjoy sleek minimalism, this top from The Bear House is timeless. With a relaxed fit and soft cotton, it can be worn every day without losing fashion appeal.

Key Features:

Material: 100% Cotton – light and incredibly soft for casual wear

Fit: Relaxed – not fitted or too loose

Neckline: Classic round neck for a clean vintage look

Sleeves: Short sleeves – ideal for warm weather

Length: Classic length, convenient for tucking in or rolling out

Care: Machine washable for convenient upkeep

Note: Might be too plain for those who prefer prints or graphic themes.

2. CLAFOUTIS Men Solid Round Neck Cotton Relaxed Fit T-shirt

This Clafoutis t-shirt is a blend of contemporary drop-shoulder style and everyday comfort. Black makes it simple to match with anything, and the loose-fitting arms ensure you stay cool and on-trend.

Key Features:

Fabric: Cotton – kind to your skin, comfortable, and perfect for all-day wear

Fit: Relaxed – provides sufficient breathing room without appearing too big

Sleeves: Drop-shoulder short sleeves to add a fashion-conscious touch

Pattern: Solid – simple to match with printed bottoms or layered underneath jackets

Weave Type: Knitted – makes the garment more comfortable and stretchy

Care: Machine wash safe and easy to maintain

Note: Could lose shape around the neck if not air-dried properly.

3. StyleCast Typography Printed Round Neck Pure Cotton Baggy T-shirt

Bold and expressive, this StyleCast baggy tee is made for the statement-maker. With a typography print across the chest, it's perfect for the person who likes his/her style to speak for itself.

Key Features:

Fabric: Pure Cotton – cool and breathable even in summer

Fit: Oversized – perfect for that laid-back streetwear look

Length: Longline – gives extra flair when worn with joggers or jeans

Sleeves: Drop-shoulder short sleeves – adds to the oversized aesthetic

Design: Typography print – simple but powerful message placement

Care: Machine washable – won't fade easily if washed inside-out

Note: The longer length may not suit shorter men or those preferring fitted styles.

4. Getsetwear Baggy Typography T-shirt

This Getsetwear t-shirt is for the men who prefer strong statements and a sportier, layered look. Long sleeves and typography print make it perfect for transition weather or layering joggers.

Key Features:

Fabric: Cotton – natural and skin-friendly

Fit: Baggy/Oversized – provides you with additional movement and relaxed feels

Length: Regular – hits the hips, perfect for layering

Sleeves: Long sleeves standard – provides comfort for chilly nights

Design: Typography print on chest – apparent

Care: Easy care, machine wash

Note: Long sleeves can be too hot on the hottest summer days.

No matter if you're aiming for graphic excess or minimalist subtlety, baggy tees are men's fashion's easy-going, laid-back heroes in 2025. Shop these essentials at Myntra Fashion Carnival (April 3–8) at prices that are unbelievable. These tees are not just fashionable—these are functional, comfortable, and low-maintenance. Wear them with joggers, denims, or shorts, and top them with sneakers or slides for a chic-casual look. Don't miss out—shop these to cart before they're out of the stores!

